Arcane season 2 is not the end of the saga, confirms Christian Linke

The latest updates surrounding Arcane represents both good and bad news for the fans of the League of Legends series. The animated series revolves around the stories of two integral characters from the video-game series from Riot, in the form of sisters Vi and Jinx.

Season 1 saw conflicts develop between the city of elites, Piltover, and Zaun. Recently, Netflix also released a teaser for the second season, set to be released in November 2024. The teaser saw the aftermath of Jinx declaring war on Piltover council and promised a thrilling season 2.

The news comes with the announcement that the second season will be its last to focus on Vi and Jinx and will conclude the ongoing arc. However, further positive news comes from the series co-creator Christian Linke's recent interview, in which he claimed that Arcane is only the beginning of a larger narrative Riot has planned concerning the League of Legends universe.

Christian Linke reveals good news for Arcane fans

Arcane was loved by TV enthusiasts and gamers as it was the first animated iteration based on League of Legends. The iconic video game series by Riot features a host of interesting characters with unique abilities and powers whose origin stories hold unlimited potential, for starters.

However, it was also enjoyable for non-gamers and those unfamiliar with the universe, proving it was well-written and well-executed.

The popular series, which premiered in 2021, has kept fans waiting for season 2 for several years and has an IMDB rating of 9 thus far. Netflix's animation style and consistency of the narrative from the video game allowed it to become the first streaming series to win an Emmy.

In 2022, the show bagged the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, suggesting that season 2 might have a similar reception, especially if the narrative quality stays consistent.

Regardless, Netflix's recent announcement about season 2 being the concluding iteration does not mean fans will not have further League of Legends stories to lap up in the future. Arcane represents the beginning of a universe that will be delved into via various further narratives.

Linke said the following in a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche. From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra."

Regardless, as the wait continues for the premiere of the upcoming season, fans can rest in the knowledge that despite season 2 being Arcane's last, the overall universe will be further delved into in the coming time. More updates about the series can be expected as we head closer to November 2024.