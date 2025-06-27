Ariana Grande, Brandi Carlile & Andrew Watt invited to join the Motion Picture Academy — here’s what you need to know

The Motion Picture Academy has invited more artists and executives to join, including Ariana Grande, Brandi Carlile, and Andrew Watt. On June 27, 2025, the Academy announced its "Class of 2025," which includes 534 people recognized for their work in film.

In a statement from the Motion Picture Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang, they said about the unveiling of the new invites:

"We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy. Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community."

Ariana Grande is one of 33 actors invited to join the Academy, recognized for her roles in Don't Look Up (2021) and the Oscar-winning Wicked. Other new invitees include The Apprentice stars Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong, as well as Anora actors Karen Karagulian and Mikey Madison, who won Best Actress.

Meanwhile, Brandi Carlisle and Andrew Watt are two of the 34 new invitees from the music category, for their work in Elton John: Never Too Late. Besides actors and musicians, the 534 new Motion Picture Academy invitees also include other artists and executives from animation, artist representatives, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, and film editors.

Makeup artists and hairstylists, marketing and public relations officers, producers, people from production and technology, production design, short films, sound, visual effects, and writers also make up the list.

More about the new Motion Picture Academy invitees of 2025

Among the Motion Picture Academy's new invitees are nine people who were offered to join the academy as associate members. The list includes Conan O'Brien, who hosted the 2025 Oscars earlier this year and has been tapped to host the 2026 Oscars in March next year.

His return to the Oscars stage has been announced by the Motion Picture Academy two weeks after the comedian and producer hosted his first Academy Awards last March. Along with the announcement was a joint statement from Kramer and Young saying that O'Brien was "the perfect host," who guided the event with "humor, warmth, and reverence."

Associate memberships are given by invitation only, from committee members and the board of governors. They are not eligible to vote for the Oscars and are not allowed to serve on the academy's governance committees, but they are recognized for their service to the academy and the film industry.

Others who got offered an associate membership include Ray Kapoor, who is currently an executive producer for both the Grammys and the Oscars, Eric Esrailian, Ray Halbritter, Molly McNearny, Katy Mullan, Dominic Ng, and Rob Paine. American TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who previously hosted the Oscars four times, was also extended with the same invitation.

According to Billboard, if all 534 people who have been invited by the Motion Picture Academy this year accept, it will bring their voting members to 10,140, and their total members, including Emeritus, to 11,120. Moreover, if all 2025 invitees accept, the Academy members will be made up of 35% women, 22% from underrepresented communities, and 21% from outside the US.

