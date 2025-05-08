"Baeksang played a real dirty game"- IU's snub as one of the three Daesang finalists sparks fan fury over voting process

On May 8, 2025, JTBC reported that IU's exclusion from the major awards at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards sparked outrage among fans. The event was held on May 5. It saw Netflix's Culinary Class Wars take home the Grand Prize (Daesang) in the Broadcast category. Despite When Life Gives You Tangerines emerging as the most-awarded series of the night with four major wins, Best Drama, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Screenplay, IU walked away empty-handed.

Ad

What fueled the anger further was the revelation that IU was among the top three finalists for the Grand Prize. The judging process, as reported by JTBC, was marked by intense debate among the panel. The nominations first included Culinary Class Wars, When Life Gives You Tangerines, IU, Kim Tae-ri, director Kim Won-seok, and Yoo Jae-suk.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After a rigorous second round, the list was narrowed down to Culinary Class Wars, IU, and Kim Won-seok. In the final vote, Netflix's cooking show secured three out of eight votes. The remaining five were split between IU and Kim Won-seok.

The singer-actress's performance in When Life Gives You Tangerines had been widely praised for its emotional depth and portrayal. Many believed it to be one of her best works as she played dual roles. Despite the show's sweeping success at Baeksang, her lack of individual recognition struck fans as unfair. An X user, @its_me_uaenarmy, wrote,

Ad

"Baeksang played a real dirty game. They removed her from the best actress because she was daesang final round holder? Best actress or daesang, IU supremacy is everywhere."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The disappointment spilled onto social media. Fans accused the awards organisation of overlooking the idol's talent despite her leading role in the most-awarded series of the night.

"if they release this bc they feel pressured by public reaction then honestly i prefer their silence. choosing culinary class wars over other nominee is alr weird for me. i do understand the quality, hype, or contribution of the program but i still don't get it," a netizen added.

Ad

"The winner got 3/8 Means there's a tie score, no? Weren't the other nominees supposed to have 3 & 2 votes? This still doesn't put a close to me.. But this is enough to show that IU is more than the Best Actress she already is.. In term of overall performance and acting-wise, she is the GOAT," an X user mentioned.

Ad

"The more I think about it, this Baeksang voting process is so weird. How can KWS and I U in the final top 3 for Grand Prize but not win in their respective category. Are all these released just for show?," a fan wrote.

"yet they still let her go home without a trophy. i still hate baeksang," another person added.

Ad

Others expressed disbelief that she could headline such a successful drama and still be left out. Fans urged Baeksang and called out for a fair process.

"This is weird. If CCW only received 3/8, then either I U or KWS also received 3/8. Unfair if no tie breaker. I understand I U's loss against KTR for BA. But I U losing against a cooking show for Daesang is just... weird," a fan claimed.

Ad

"I'm so upset with Baeksang. She deserves better treatment from them," an X user wrote.

"Lmfao, releasing a statement to lessen the blow. I pray this is her last time on that f*ck as award show," another user added.

More about IU's drama, nominations, and the controversial decision at the 2025 Baeksang Arts Awards

When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU and Park Bo-gum, was one of the standout dramas of the year. It captured hearts both domestically and internationally. The series was set in Jeju and explored themes of family, resilience, and the struggles of everyday life. The singer portrayed the dual roles of Oh Ae-sun and her daughter, Yang Geum-myeong.

Ad

The drama got its place in many nominations at Baeksang, including Best Drama, Best Actress for IU, and Best Actor for Park Bo-gum. In total, it won four significant trophies: Best Drama, Best Supporting Actor for Choi Dae-hoon, Best Supporting Actress for Yeom Hye-ran, and Best Screenplay for Im Sang-chun.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite this sweeping success, IU's snub for both Best Actress and the Grand Prize left fans questioning the integrity of the judging process.

Judge Kim Kyo-seok noted that Culinary Class Wars was "the best broadcast content of last year." Meanwhile, Judge Kim Mi-ra emphasized its cultural impact, while Judge Cha Young-hoon recognized its broader social significance.

Despite the praise for Culinary Class Wars, fans remain adamant that the singer's contributions to When Life Gives You Tangerines were worthy of top recognition. The snub has left many questioning Baeksang's decision-making process, with demands for greater transparency and fairness in future ceremonies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More