"BEST NEWS"– Fans celebrate as Hwang Min-hyun and Cha Woo-min’s 'Study Group' confirms season 2 renewal

On May 12, 2025, South Korean media outlet Star News confirmed that Study Group is officially returning for a second season. The news quickly spread across social media and sparked excitement. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the continuation of the action-packed school drama. The series first premiered as a TVING original on January 23, 2025. It soon became a massive hit for its unique mix of academic ambition and fight sequences.

The original cast included Hwang Min-hyun, Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Lee Jong-hyun, Shin Soo-hyun, and Yoon Sang-jung. It gained widespread attention for its powerful performances. Study Group held the top spot for paid TVING subscribers for five consecutive weeks, and its position as one of the most popular Korean dramas of the year.

The production company behind the series, Studio Dragon, officially confirmed the renewal through its first-quarter content roadmap. It also teased that new formats, such as interquels, are being considered for the sequel.

Fans took to social media to express their joy over the announcement. An X user, @seokhiyyih, wrote:

"THIS IS THE BEST NEWS OF MY LIFE."

Many hoped to see the original cast return for the sequel, with particular excitement for Hwang Min-hyun. The idol-turned-actor is set to be discharged from military service in December 2025.

"I WANT THE CASTS REMAIN THE SAME," an X user remarked.

"CAST NOT CONFIRMED YET?? Gamin and friends should be there," a user commented.

"Another good news, my day is getting better," a netizen added.

"Definitely gonna be rocking," a person remarked.

Others speculated about potential storylines. They expressed their wish for Netflix to pick up the series for a broader global audience. Some fans even predicted that the show could begin filming in early 2026 and possibly air in the second half of the year.

"Hwang Minhyun will be discharge in December, they can film 1st quarter of 2026. So probably it will be release 2nd half of 2026. And I hope Netflix will pick it up," a fan wrote.

"Yaaaayyyyyy!!!!!!! Hope they all go to college," an X user added.

"WAITTT OKAYYYY, I genuinely enjoyed this show," a person commented.

Study Group: Plot, success, and season 1 recap

Study Group made its debut on January 23, 2025, on TVING and quickly gained popularity for its storyline and action scenes. The series follows a student at Yusung Technical High School, Yoon Ga-min ( played by Hwang Min-hyun). He dreams of going to college even though he struggled academically. He forms a study group with his friends to achieve his goal. However, their plans are often disrupted by bullies and gang members within the school.

Adding to the drama, his former tutor, Lee Han-gyeong (Han Ji-eun), returns as a temporary teacher with hidden motives of her own. Her presence sparks curiosity and tension. She attempts to reform the school while hiding her secrets. The storyline struck a chord with viewers as it blends themes of perseverance, friendship, and resilience in a high-stakes environment.

The first season of Study Group concluded on February 20, 2025, and featured ten episodes packed with gripping plot twists and confrontations. It ended with a major showdown, setting the stage for more action and conflict in the upcoming season. The confirmation of Season 2 has only heightened anticipation. Fans are eager to see how the study group navigates new challenges and confronts unresolved issues.

Studio Dragon hinted that the second season might experiment with "interquels." For those unaware, it is a format that explores events happening between seasons. This creative approach has intrigued fans. They are curious to see how the story of Ga-min and his friends evolves in the next chapter.

As preparations for Study Group Season 2 begin, fans hope that the original cast remains intact and that the storyline continues to deliver the same thrilling action and heartfelt moments that made it a standout hit in its first run.

