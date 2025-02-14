Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan announces engagement to co-star Mary Mouser via social media

Cobra Kai stars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser have given fans more than one reason to celebrate. Besides the recent release of the third and final part of the show's last season, Buchanan and Mouser have announced their engagement.

After years of speculation about their relationship status, the co-stars have finally confirmed that they are romantically involved through a joint Instagram post on February 13, 2025. The announcement of their engagement is rather surprising, but fans could not have been happier for the couple.

The Instagram caption read:

"We're so happy to finally share that we're engaged."

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser have announced their engagement

The joint Instagram post by Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser features three pictures of the couple with a caption in which they revealed the news. It reads:

"This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another. We’re so grateful for the love and support, and though we’re partial to having our private moments, we’re excited to share this check-in to our world."

The couple co-starred in the Martial arts comedy-drama Cobra Kai, which is a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films. It follows the rivalry between the old nemeses, Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence.

While Tanner Buchanan stars as Johnny's once-estranged son, Robby Keene, in the show, Mary Mouser appears in the role of Daniel's daughter, Samantha LaRusso. They have often claimed to be good friends and have been quite private about their relationship.

Cobra Kai showrunner commented on the couple's engagement

Following the announcement of Buchanan and Mouser's engagement, Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz playfully took credit for their off-screen romance in a post on X after Netflix's official account shared the news. He wrote:

"We're matchmakers first, showrunners second. Our primary goal with Cobra Kai was for Daniel LaRusso’s daughter and Johnny Lawrence’s son to fall in love in real life. Mission accomplished. So happy for them! A perfect couple!"

Tanner Buchanan claims Mary Mouser is his closest confidant

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser (Image via Instagram/@tannerbuchananofficial)

Buchanan and Mouser have been working as co-stars since the show first premiered in 2018. Their off-screen bond has grown stronger over the years. In a recent interview with PEOPLE while attending a series-finale event, the He's All That star claimed that Mouser is "a hundred percent" loyal companion of his. He also stated that all of his co-stars are close to each other.

"There's not one person that we don't hang out with and have fun with, and we truly keep saying that we're going to be around in each other's lives forever. I don't know how to explain it. It's just really crazy, weird, cool family connection that we've built over the past seven and a half years, and none of us are ever not going to be in each other's lives," Buchanan said.

The show has grown a huge fanbase since it moved to Netflix in 2020. Speaking to PEOPLE, Tanner Buchanan also shared that he is hopeful that he will get the opportunity to reunite with his on-screen family again sometime down the line.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

