How to watch Cobra Kai season 6 part 3? Streaming details and more

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is all set to conclude the story of Miguel and his team as they prepare for a fight to end all fights and win the World Championship.

The tale of competing martial arts schools has entertained fans for over four decades. The intense rivalry between Cobra Kia and Miyagi-Do will be at an all-time high at the Sekai Taikai tournament.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will be released on Netflix on February 13, 2025. It stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will be available on Netflix

All the seasons of Cobra Kai are available for streaming on Netflix. The next installment, containing five episodes, will also stream on Netflix from February 13, 2025.

To watch the show, viewers need a Netflix subscription, the cost of which may vary depending on their location. In the United States, the subscription costs range from $7.99 to $24.99.

At $7.99 per month, users can access the entire library of movies, shows, and documentaries and stream them in ad-supported standard video quality. The $24.99 package allows users to stream videos in Ultra HD without ads on up to six devices.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 sneak peek details

A trailer for Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 was released on February 3, 2025. It presented a small montage of the previous events and a glimpse of the action and drama that is going to unfold in the remaining episodes.

Netflix recently released a few sneak peeks of the season, revealing plenty of drama. In one of the clips, we can see the chairman of the Championship discussing finishing the tournament without any more drama. In another clip, John Kreese and Kim Da-Eun perform the cremation of their deceased student with the rest of the dojo.

The co-creator of the show, Hayden Schlossberg, spoke about the final part of the series to Tudum and said,

"You still have Kreese, Silver, Sensei Wolf, and Master Kim Da-Eun. Everyone is still on the board. Nothing’s been resolved. We have a lot of fun in store with all the characters left in tatters at the end of Episode 10."

Cobra Kai season 6 recap

Cobra Kai began with a struggling student, Miguel, seeking strength from Johnny Lawrence, who himself was lost in life. Soon, their meeting revived the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, which propelled Daniel LaRusso to revive Miyagi-Do. For the first five seasons, the story revolves around the friendship and fights between the students and teachers of the competing schools.

In season 6, the story expanded to Barcelona, where a combined force of Daniel and Johnny students participated in the Sekai Taikai. While the classic bickering between Johnny and Daniel continued, they shared the goal of defeating Cobra Kai on a global stage.

However, the personal lives and interpersonal relationships of the young martial artists were constantly put under stress, which often led to heartbreaks and fallouts. Part 2 of season 6 ended in a shocking event where a student died on live television while the whole martial arts arena became a warzone.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will continue the story from this point as the schools and fighters will reassemble to conclude Sekai Taikai to earn the title of world champion.

