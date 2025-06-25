Cynthia Nixon backs Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor, urges voters to reject "Trump billionaire-funded s*x predator" Andrew Cuomo

On June 24, 2025, American actress Cynthia Nixon shared her experience on New York City's Democratic mayoral primary election day, expressing strong support for Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani as she headed to vote.

"Run don’t walk to GO VOTE FOR ⁦ZOHRAN MAMDANI⁩ FOR NYC Mayor!!! Rank: ⁦Zohran #1 Brad Lander #2 Adrienne Adams/Scott Stringer/Michael Blake or Zellnor Myrie #3 to #5. DO NOT RANK TRUMP BILLIONAIRE-FUNDED S*X PREDATOR ANDREW CUOMO," Nixon captioned the post.

A screenshot of Cynthia Nixon's tweet from election morning (Image via X/@cynthianixon)

Cynthia's "s*x predator" comment about Andrew Cuomo stems from multiple s*xual harassment allegations against him, due to which he resigned as governor in 2021.

"It is election day. I'm on my way to vote. I don't know that I have ever been more excited to vote for anyone than I am to vote for Zoran Mamdani," Nixon said in the video uploaded on X.

Nixon, wearing a "Don't Rank Cuomo" t-shirt under her sweater vest, told the viewers her voting preferences: Mamdani, Brad Lander, Adrienne Adams, Scott Stringer, and Michael Blake, adding, "And whatever you do, don't rank Cuomo."

Cynthia Nixon further urged viewers to vote for Mamdani, emphasizing his progressive policies that would improve the city, including fast and free buses, rent-stabilized apartments with rent frozen, subsidized grocery stores, and free child care from ages 6 months to 5 years.

"We have a chance to make sure that our corrupt, s*xual-harassing, Trump-donor-supported, disgraced former governor is not elected mayor of New York."

She emphasized that Mamdani would be the leader who would stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump and work towards creating a more inclusive city, while again urging viewers not to vote for Cuomo.

Nixon had previously shown support for Mamdani by hosting a fundraiser for him in March 2025. She shared the news, accompanied by pictures of the event on Instagram, which featured a large crowd of supporters.

"So thrilled to host a fundraiser for the incredible Zohran Mamdani whose clear message & ambitious plan for a more affordable NYC is exactly what we need right now—and why he is surging in the polls," Cynthia captioned the post.

Cynthia Nixon shows support for Zohran Mamdani as he "crushed" Andrew Cuomo in the NYC primary for mayor

Cynthia Nixon and Ella Emhoff celebrate Zohran Mamdani's victory (Image via Instagram/@cynthiaenixon/@ellaemhoff)

On June 25, 2025, Mamdani claimed his victory in the New York City Democratic primary election for mayor, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo. However, the official result will be released on July 1, as reported by USA Today.

On the same day, many high-profile supporters joined Mamdani during the rooftop watch party in Long Island City, Queens, including Cynthia Nixon, Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of former Vice President Kamala Harris, and actor Kal Penn.

Celebrating Mamdani's victory, Nixon took to her Instagram story, posing with her fist raised in the air.

"Zohran Mamdani has crushed Andrew Cuomo in the NYC primary for Mayor!!!" Nixon wrote in her story.

Subsequently, Ella Emhoff also posted pictures and videos from Mamdani's rooftop party, celebrating his victory.

"GUYSSSSSS!!!! HOLY S–T," Ella Emhoff captioned her Instagram Story.

Zohran Mamdani will face current Mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the general election held on November 4, 2025.

