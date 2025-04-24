Étoile season 1: Release date and time, plot, and everything we know so far

A new comedy series, Étoile season 1, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 24, 2025. The series follows two ballet companies in New York and Paris as they overcome the challenges to keep their art and the company alive.

In season 1 of Étoile, Jack McMillan (Luke Kirby) runs a ballet company in New York. However, the company is facing multiple issues as their audience turnouts decrease and their performances get bad reviews. Meanwhile, in Paris, Geneviève Lavigne (Charlotte Gainsbourg) is also running a ballet company, that is facing similar issues.

In an attempt to save their companies, Jack and Geneviève hatch a plan to swap the best dancers at each of their ballet companies. The upcoming Amazon Prime series follows their decision and the consequences of the swap.

The official series description of Étoile season 1 reads:

"In an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions, two world-renowned ballet companies in New York City and Paris swap their most talented stars. From the Executive Producers of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel comes a bold new series celebrating the beauty, humor, and unpredictability of a life devoted to the arts, both on stage and off."

Étoile season 1: Details about the release date and episodes

Charlotte Gainsbourg as Geneviève Lavigne in Étoile (Image via Instagram/@amazonmgmstudios)

The show is set to premiere on April 24, 2025, at 3 am ET on Amazon Prime. All eight episodes of the first season of the show will be released at the same time on the streaming platform.

Viewers can subscribe to Amazon Prime, inclusive of Prime Video services, with additional benefits of a free trial for 30 days before payment. The monthly subscription cost of Amazon Prime is $14.99, and another option is the annual plan of $139/year.

Plot overview of Étoile season 1

Étoile set to take the viewers into the majestic world of ballet (Image via Instagram/@primevideo)

Étoile season 1 sees two ballet companies struggle to stay afloat and keep their companies running. In New York, Jack McMillan works hard to save his company and continue their performances. At the same time, in Paris, Geneviève Lavigne (Charlotte Gainsbourg) finds herself in a similar position, with funds, union issues, and audiences raising hurdles for her ballet company.

As both the directors sit and discuss the next course of action to save the art and their institutions, they come up with a unique plan to solve their issues. They decide to hold an "epic swap" of top talents from their company, promising new performances and novel faces to the audiences at both locations.

What follows is a series of confusions, challenges, failures, and wins that finally determine the fates of both companies. As the crew and performers, such as Cheyenne (Lou de Laâge), detest the decision, Étoile season 1 will see Jack and Geneviève do what they can to bring everyone together and ensure their show can go on.

The cast and crew of Étoile season 1

Daniel and Amy Sherman-Palladino are the creators of Étoile season 1. They have previously worked as the executive producers credited for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls.

Showcasing a talented ensemble of cast, such as Kirby and Gainsbourg, the series also stars Gideon Glick as Tobias, Ivan Du Pontavice as Gabin, David Alvarez as Gael Rodriguez, and more. It also stars Gilmore Girls' star Yanic Truesdale and Raphaël Marchand, among several others.

Étoile will also have performances from real ballerinas such as John Lam, Tiler Peck, and Unity Phelan.

Étoile season 1 holds special screening events in Paris and New York

The cast and crew of Étoile gathered in New York and Paris for a special screening of the series in the two cities. In Paris, the special screening took place at Galerie Bourbon. The cast expressed their excitement to share their latest work with the audience.

A special premiere also took place in New York where the cast and crew shared their hopes for that the viewers enjoyed through Étoile season 1.

Exploring the trailer of Étoile season 1

The first trailer of Étoile season 1 was released on March 26, 2025. The trailer largely sets the tone of the entire series, establishing the hilarious, confusing, and adventurous turns it will take.

It begins with the troubled setting of both the ballet companies in New York and Paris as they face challenges in running their shows. The two directors as well as their teams discuss the plight of their companies.

Geneviève acknowledges their current situation and is actively searching for solutions. Jack, on the other hand, seems to be in denial of accepting flaws in his company initially, but later agrees to bring a solution to the table. They decide to swap the best dancers from their companies in an attempt to bring novelty and get the audience excited about ballet again.

While the decision is a big step for both companies, the trailer shows the negative reactions of both the directors' teams and their efforts to make this plan a success. Characters like Cheyenne are introduced as the top performers in the exchange, on whom the fate of the plan depends.

Stay tuned for more updates on Étoile season 1. The show will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Thrusday, April 24, 2025.

