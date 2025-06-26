"Excited to see their chemistry" — Fans thrilled Lee Do-hyun & Shin Si-ah confirmed to lead Hotel Del Luna crew’s new project, ‘Grand Galaxy Hotel’

On June 26, 2025, KST, K-media Sports Khan, reported that the actor's representative company, Yuehua Entertainment, shared that he's locked in as the lead for a new show called Grand Galaxy Hotel.

The series will be directed by filmmaker Oh Choong-hwan and written by the Hong Sisters. It's the same team that brought out Hotel Del Luna. This fresh project is set to be a fantasy-heavy series backed by a high production scale.

“We are grateful for the many offers for Lee Do-hyun to appear in, including commercials. After much deliberation, we have decided to appear in ‘Grand Galaxy Hotel’ as his comeback project. We ask for your continued support and anticipation as you have waited for us for so long," Yuehua Entertainment asserted (per Sports Khan).

Later that day, a separate report by Sports Chosun revealed that Shin Si-ah would also star opposite him. This will be her first time fronting a big-budget production. She recently played Pyo Nam-kyung in Resident Playbook and earned notable attention for her role.

Fans reacted with excitement to the casting update involving the two actors.

"Im excited to see their chemistry here! 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹," an X user commented.

"Im excited to see their chemistry here! 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹," an X user commented.

Many users referenced their past performances, expressing anticipation for their pairing.

"Omg!!!!!! Let’s gooo!!!! Main lead era for Sia and Dohyun is coming back🥺," a fan remarked.

"I’m still mentally stuck on that one frame of win dohyun and now they’re giving me LEE DOHYUN AND SHIN SIA in a drama??????? life is seriously feeding me soooo well lately, i don’t even know how to process all this... 😭🫶🏻," a user mentioned.

"Screaming crying perfect storms😭😭," a person shared.

Check out more similar reactions.

"OMG HOTEL DEL LUNA AFTER 6 YEARSSSSS😭😭😭😭," a netizen said.

"Whoever had the genius idea of casting lee dohyun and shin sia in one drama, i seriously owe you a lifetime’s worth of gratitude. you can literally feel the emotion through the screen when they cry T___T," a viewer noted.

"OK IM SEATED FOR THIS NEW PAIRING," another fan added.

Everything we know about the Grand Galaxy Hotel so far

Netflix is rolling out a new supernatural K-drama called Grand Galaxy Hotel. This upcoming story is set in a hotel inhabited only by ghosts, where the original owner has gone missing.

A fresh character, Eun-aa, takes charge. Lee Do-hyun has been tapped to play him. In the role of Sang Soon, Shin Si-ah portrays a young staffer drawn into the chaos.

Prior to Shin, the female role at the Grand Galaxy Hotel was offered to Go Min-si. However, in May, an anonymous online post accused her of past school bullying. Following that, the offer was retracted, and she was let go from the drama.

According to Sports Chosun, due to the change in casting, filming has reportedly been moved back by about three months.

Casting is still underway, and additional names are expected to be revealed soon. Once complete, the Grand Galaxy Hotel will be available exclusively on Netflix. The series is set to begin filming in the latter half of 2025, with a possible release scheduled for 2026 or later.

