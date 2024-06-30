Fans speak out against body shaming of Aemond’s actor in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2

After watching House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2, several fans came in defence of Ewan Mitchell, the actor playing Prince Aemond, after he was body shamed online for a scene in which he appears naked in a brothel.

In response to the trolling, many fans of the show voiced their support for the actor, on Reddit. One user commented:

"I didn’t think of Aemond, but I thought about Ewan. Body shaming is never okay EVER & now his body has become a meme. Seriously sad. I don’t understand how people easily forget that these characters are played by actors WHO ARE HUMAN TOO."

Another user praised Ewan's body by commenting:

"I actually liked the brothel scene quite a lot (in a heartbreaking kind of way). Aemond is showing vulnerability, and his nakedness is a reflection of that vulnerability. I also don't get the body-shaming against Ewan. In some of those clips, he embodies Targaryen ethereal beauty. He's just very tall and slender."

Actor Ewan Mitchell (who plays Prince Aemond) drew criticism for a scene that showed him curled up, in a fetal postion, in the lap of his brothel madam, Sylvi (Michelle Bonnard). Ewan became the latest star from the series to get body shamed online, joining his co-stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D'Arcy, who were all trolled similarly in the past.

The actor was body shamed for his n*de scene in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2

Prince Aemond's body in the scene was compared to the skeletal figure of baby Voldemort. He was seen in a similar fetal position in a scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The post was also found on X.

After finding a similar post on Reddit, fans quickly took to the website to respond to all the hate. While some directly criticized the body shaming, others saw it differently and defended Mitchell's lean frame.

A Reddit user said, his fetal position was the real problem:

"Ewan Mitchell the actor can still totally get it. He's fine. It was the pose that made it absurd."

Another user noted:

"Honestly they did him kinda dirty in this shot, especially with the pillow’s shadow making his thigh look even thinner."

Aemond's story arc in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2

A still from the HBO series House of the Dragon (Image via Facebook/House of the Dragon)

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 deals with the aftermath of the horrific Blood and Cheese event, wherein two assassins ruthlessly murdered the 6-year-old Prince Jaehaerys. The assassins were hired by Prince Daemon to avenge the death of Lucerys Velaryon at the hands of Prince Aemond.

Aemond is very well aware that he was the real target of Blood and Cheese. He feels responsible for the deaths of two of his young nephews, and is remorseful. Thus, he seeks solace in the arms of Sylvi at the brothel, and confides in her about his real feelings regarding the situation. In a tender moment between the two, Aemond apologises for Lucerys' death as Sylvi holds him like a baby.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 titled Rhaenyra the Cruel, was directed by Clare Kilner and written by Sara Hess. The episode has a runtime of 69 minutes and it first premiered on HBO on June 23, 2024.

Viewers can stream House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2, along with the rest of the series, on Max.