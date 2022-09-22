"I just remember the hot dogs" - Olivia Cooke of "House of the Dragon" fame drew a blank while attending her first baseball game, shares her experience on Jimmy Kimmel Live

"House of the Dragon" star Olivia Cooke opened up about her first baseball game in a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Cooke sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel to discuss her experience of going to a Pittsburgh Pirates game. She said:

"I went to a Pirates game in Pittsburgh. We were shooting in Pittsburgh, yeah. It's very fun. I just remember the hotdogs."

Olivia Cooke stars as the older Queen Alicent in "House of the Dragon," the prequel to the famous series "Game of Thrones." She said that she arrived on Day 1 of filming hungover after getting drunk with English comedian Alan Carr. She had appeared on his "Life's a Beach" podcast. Cooke discussed the incident with Kimmel:

"The podcast finished, and we're just chatting, chatting, chatting. He's telling me loads of gossip. More wine, more wine, more wine. I don't remember getting home. I remember, I tipped my head down to put my hair in a pony, fell over."

With a few shots in Pittsburgh, Olivia Cooke got a chance to watch the Pirates, who have been struggling throughout the season. With an overall record of 55-94, the team is currently languishing at the bottom of the NL Central Division.

Olivia Cooke will be hoping for a better show from the Pirates next season

Despite the struggles, the Pittsburgh Pirates unearthed a new gem in Oneil Cruz. The Pirates rookie made his highly-anticipated MLB debut on June 20 versus the Chicago Cubs. It suffices to say Cruz has impressed everyone with his freakish power and overflowing potential over the course of his very short career.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates Oneil Cruz is named after Paul O'Neill.



This afternoon the two FaceTimed and Paul gave Oneil a signed jersey! Oneil Cruz is named after Paul O'Neill.This afternoon the two FaceTimed and Paul gave Oneil a signed jersey! https://t.co/DMLy2mGWP9

Cruz blasted the hardest-hit ball of the Statcast era with a 122.4 mph single against the Atlanta Braves. He also threw the fastest putout for another Statcast record of 97.8 mph.Oneil Cruz currently owns a .218/.276/.737 slash line with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs.

The young stud struggled in his first series in the Bronx when he went 0 for 4 with a run scored and four walks.

Oneil Cruz during the first inning of the game at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 21.

With the Pirates suffering massively this season, Cruz will have a few important decisions to make as he moves into the prime years of his career. With him being named after New York Yankees legend Paul O’Neill, the Dominican could well seek a move to his dream team in the near future.

