“Oneil Cruz to the Yankees confirmed”, “He’s a Yankee already wow” - New York Yankees fans have high hopes after Pirates rookie phenom Oneil Cruz interacts with his namesake and Yankees legend Paul O’Neill

Oneil Cruz made his first visit as a major leaguer to the Bronx in his team's two-game series against the New York Yankees. The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie made his highly-anticipated MLB debut this year on June 20 versus the Chicago Cubs.

It suffices to say Cruz has impressed everyone with his freakish power and overflowing potential over the course of his very short career. With his visit to New York, the young Dominican stud, who was named after New York Yankees legend Paul O'Neill, certainly garnered some attention.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Paul O’Neill FaceTimed with Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz, who is named after the five-time World Series champion Paul O’Neill FaceTimed with Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz, who is named after the five-time World Series champion https://t.co/D6VTZnGQqo

"Paul O’Neill FaceTimed with Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz, who is named after the five-time World Series champion" - @ Talkin' Yanks

The New York Yankees legend was seen keenly observing the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie. He even interacted with him through an online video call and gave him a replica of his Yankees jersey.

Oneil Cruz was, of course, ecstatic about the interaction with the legend and couldn't contain his excitement. Some New York Yankees fans expressed their thoughts about the rookie shortstop as well.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

kyrie hate account @mikemiinded twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Paul O’Neill FaceTimed with Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz, who is named after the five-time World Series champion Paul O’Neill FaceTimed with Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz, who is named after the five-time World Series champion https://t.co/D6VTZnGQqo Oneil Cruz to the Yankees confirmed Oneil Cruz to the Yankees confirmed 😂😂😂 twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

In his four months as a major leaguer, the 6-foot-7 Dominican shortstop has broken a few records already. Cruz blasted the hardest-hit ball of the Statcast era with a 122.4 mph single against the Atlanta Braves. He has also thrown the fastest putout for another Statcast record of 97.8 mph.

Cruz is still rough around the edges but with his immense potential and unreal talent, it's just a matter of time before he uncorks his full capabilities as a player.

New York Yankees sweep the Pittsburgh Pirates, Oneil Cruz goes 0-for-4

Oneil Cruz currently owns a .218/.276/.737 slash line with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs. The young stud struggled in his first series in the Bronx when he went 0-for-4 with a run scored and four walks.

The Yankees took both games in the short two-game set. The first game was a come-from-behind fiesta where Aaron Judge reached 60 home runs, tying Babe Ruth's single-season home run record in the process. Giancarlo Stanton then blasted a walk-off grand slam to help the Yankees overcome the Pirates 9-8.

The second game was almost a no-contest as New York overwhelmed Pittsburgh with a 14-2 shellacking. The Yankees will now host their arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox, for a four-game set.

Want some action on today’s MLB games? Click here to get a deposit bonus up to $1,000 dollars!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far