Good News featuring Sul Kyung-gu and Hong Kyung will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

On June 27, 2025, the MBC entertainment news reported that Good News, featuring Sul Kyung-gu and Hong Kyung, has been invited to the 50th Toronto International Film Festival. The movie will be premiered under the Special Presentations section at the upcoming event between September 4 to 14, 2025.

The segment includes the works that have received high anticipation among the viewers worldwide.

Set against the backdrop of 1970, Good News showcases the mysterious operation by the individuals who came together to protect a hijacked plane by any necessary means. It is helmed by director Byun Sung-hyun, who is famous for his recent project Kill Boksoon. The cast includes Sul Kyung-gu, Ryoo Seung-bum, and Hong-kyung.

Cameron Bailey revealed the reason behind the screening of Good News at the Toronto International Film Festival

According to the MBC Entertainment news, Cameron Bailey, the CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival revealed the reason why Good News was invited to the prestigious event. He added, as translated by Soompi:

"It is a film that exemplifies the festival's 50-year philosophy of innovation, authenticity, and a global perspective."

Good News would delve into several themes simultaneously, including conflicts, mind games, betrayal, dynamic relationships, and others. According to Mydramalist, the official synopsis for the film has been provided below:

"Set in 1970, the movie depicts a suspicious operation to land a hijacked plane by any means necessary. Taking part in the operation is a problem solver who appears when he is needed and solves cases. His identity is unknown. Also taking part are an Air Force First Lieutenant and a government official who commands the secret operation."

Additionally, Sul Kyung-gu and Hong Kyung will play the characters of Problem Solver and Seo Go-myeong, respectively, in the upcoming film Good News. Meanwhile, not many details about Ryu Seung-beom's character have been provided below. The supporting cast includes Park Hae-soo, Jeon Do-yeon, Hwang Jung-min, and Kim Eun-soo.

Sul Kyung-gu recently made his appearance in the medical and thriller drama Hyper Knife, where he played the role of Choi Deok-hui. He acted alongside the actress Park Eun-bin. Meanwhile, he has been confirmed for the upcoming drama The Rat, where he will act alongside Ryu Jun-yeol and Kim Tae-seong.

Hong Kyung recently made a cameo appearance in the Netflix series Weak Hero Class 2. He also acted alongside Kim Tae-ri in Revenant. He was confirmed for the upcoming drama Concrete Market alongside Lee Jae-in.

The film is slated to premiere worldwide in 2025. It will be available to watch on the American streaming platform Netflix.

