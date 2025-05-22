“He’s back”— Fans thrilled as tvN drops Lee Jong-suk’s ‘Law and The City’ first look amid breakup rumors with IU

On May 22, 2025, tvN dropped some behind-the-scenes shots from the script reading session, and first-look stills of the Law and the City cast. The series features Lee Jong-suk, Moon Ga-young, Ryu Hye-young, Kang You-seok, and Lim Seong-jae in leading parts.

Ad

The story, based around a law firm, has already caught a lot of attention from fans. They are also excited to see Lee Jong-suk back on screen after three years since Big Mouth.

Breakup rumors involving IU and Lee Jong-suk have lately appeared, especially after IU was spotted dining with BTS’ V.

Though a few viewed this as a potential outing, a close acquaintance of the pair refuted any separation.

"He's back 🙂‍↕️," an X user commented.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is Lee Jong-suk's second lawyer role, after playing a prosecutor in While You Were Sleeping (2017). In that drama, he worked with Bae Suzy’s character to stop crimes after they were predicted in dreams. Meanwhile, Law and the City explores a courtroom drama.

"That's my og crush right there before seonho bro.. HE IS SO BACK AND AS A LAWYER???? WHAT AN UPGRADE FROM BEING PROSECUTOR JUNG JAECHAN JABSJDBSJ," a user mentioned.

Ad

"Pls let this be good," a person shared.

"Oh my, he’s back to save the industry," another fan added.

Some said that they could sense their strong chemistry just by watching "through the screen."

"Their chemistry, i can feel it through the screen," a fan remarked.

"OMG HOT COUPLES IN KDRAMAS ARE SO BACK," a viewer noted.

Ad

"SUKIE AND GA YOUNG, I PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS 😭😭😭😭," a netizen said.

More about Law and The City's storyline

tvN's upcoming legal series, Law and the City's plot centers on An Ju-hyeong (Lee Jong-suk), a senior associate attorney with nine years of experience at Johwa Law Firm.

Ad

While his cold, detached attitude sets him apart, his skills in the legal field are unquestionable. An’s motivation for becoming a lawyer stemmed from his interest in logic and cases, not from a desire to fight for justice or assist the vulnerable.

Despite his record-breaking salary as an associate, An is reluctant to open his own practice, finding the idea of more responsibility tiresome. However, his previously smooth career begins to face unexpected challenges.

Ad

In contrast, Kang Hui-ji (Moon Ga-young), a junior associate at the firm, is known for her bubbly and approachable nature. She holds the belief that altering a single person's life can significantly change their entire perspective.

Ad

Alongside her are Bae Mun-jeong, Cho Chang-won, and Ha Sang-gi, all of whom face various legal challenges while forming lasting bonds and friendships over shared moments outside the courtroom.

Helmed by Park Seung-woo, Law and the City is set to start broadcasting on July 5, 2025. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday, consisting of 12 episodes, with each lasting around 1 hour and 15 minutes. It will run until August 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More