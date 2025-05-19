Heart Signal 3 cast Seo Min-jae shares disturbing post amid pregnancy reveal and conflict with boyfriend: Controversy explained

On Monday, May 19, reality TV star Seo Min-jae of Heart Signal 3 posted an Instagram story, leaving fans and netizens fearing that she might be thinking of ending her own life. Min-jae posted a screenshot of her wallpaper, and the heading of the wallpaper read "The Will," while the following parts were hidden.

Seo Min-jae's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/@seominjae_71)

However, on top of the hidden area, she wrote a message seemingly directed towards her alleged boyfriend, Jung Rae-sung. In the message, she indirectly revealed that her boyfriend had sued her under the accusations of stalking.

The caption of Seo Min-jae's recent Instagram story read:

“Who do you think is suffering mentally and physically? Is it the person struggling alone after getting pregnant, or the one who secretly hires a large law firm with tens of millions of won to sue the mother of his child for stalking? My mom suggested solving this through conversation, and he said not to contact him again. I guess he’ll sue my mom for stalking, too.”

This post was released amidst the ongoing controversy between Seo Min-jae and her boyfriend. Previously, the star began to post pictures of her then-boyfriend, Jung Rae-sung, and also revealed that she was pregnant with his child, adding that he had been unresponsive ever since she found out that she was pregnant.

However, Jung Rae-sung’s legal representative revealed that he had been in an abusive relationship with the star. They stated that Min-jae allegedly physically abused and stalked him, and therefore, Rae-sung filed a complaint involving charges such as violating the Stalking Punishment Act, defamation via information and communications networks, unlawful confinement, and assault.

Legal representative of Heart Signal 3's Seo Min-jae's boyfriend releases statement revealing accusations of assault and stalking

At the beginning of May 2025, Heart Signal 3's Seo Min-jae announced via Instagram that she was pregnant with her boyfriend's child, Jung Rae-sung. However, along with the announcemet, she also revealed that the father of the child has been unresponsive after the news.

Soon, the boyfriend's legal representative explained that Jung Rae-sung had not consented to the star uploading pictures, videos, and other related information on the internet. Additionally, they also added that the boyfriend was supportive of the pregnancy and was making future plans involving the child.

However, things turned around when Min-jae was accused of stalking in April.

"Around April 29, 2025, Ms. Seo began interrogating Mr. Jung over things he did not say, making dozens of phone calls. Then, on or around April 30, 2025, she came to his residence and continuously honked her horn for about five minutes until he came outside. Furthermore, she had Mr. Jung come to her residence and then confined him, preventing him from leaving, and physically assaulted him," they stated.

The law firm continued talking about the necessity of legal actions.

"Mr. Jung has judged that legal action is now unavoidable and plans to pursue appropriate legal accountability against Ms. Seo.We have also confirmed numerous defamatory and speculative remarks about Mr. Jung in the comments on Ms. Seo’s Instagram posts and other online platforms. We are currently reviewing further legal action regarding those matters as well," they continued.

The statement concluded by requesting the star to cease all unlawful conduct with Jung Rae-sung. On the other hand, Seo Min-jae has continuously been releasing pictures and videos of their relationship through her Instagram stories, with captions that request the boyfriend to contact her as she's struggling with the pregnancy alone.

