"I should already be dead" – Lee Jin-ho drops new recordings of Kim Sae-ron claiming her alleged failed cafe dreams before death

On April 29, 2025, South Korean media outlet Top Star News reported that online commentator and former showbiz reporter Lee Jin-ho released a new video titled, The late Kim Sae-ron's situation is generally sorted! Who designed the creepy Kim Soo-hyun?

The show includes voice clips and comments from people who knew the late actress, giving insight into her final days. She was reportedly planning to open a café in Seoul’s Mapo district with a trusted partner. The project reportedly started in late 2024, and talks about the opening continued just two days before her death. However, the plan was canceled when the expected investment fell through.

In the conversation, the late 24-year-old mentioned that her alleged boyfriend had shown her online content involving spiritual predictions by fortune-tellers. The actress said he told her that she was already beyond hope.

"My boyfriend suddenly started showing me YouTube videos of shamans having their fortunes read, and he kept saying that I was bad and that "I should already be dead," Kim Sae-ron said in alleged recording.

In the recording, Kim Sae-ron described herself as "a flower that has already withered and cannot bloom again." The entertainment reporter stated that she had been under financial stress and had limited savings left, despite a lengthy career supporting her family. The café, according to him, was her final attempt at regaining stability.

"Even the opening of a cafe, which was the last hope, has fallen through. It seems that there was no more hope for Kim Sae-ron,” and added, “It is such a regrettable tragedy," Lee Jin-ho added.

Kim Sae-ron had faced criticism and legal consequences following a drunk driving case in 2022. Since then, her professional work had slowed, and she kept a low public profile.

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho repeatedly raises assertions on Kim Sae-ron amid 3-month court-imposed ban

Lee Jin-ho (Image via YouTube/@Behind_Master)

A local court in South Korea has imposed a provisional ban on vlogger Lee Jin-ho, prohibiting him from mentioning the deceased Kim Sae-ron on any platform for 90 days.

The interim decision, handed down on March 31, follows two legal complaints filed by Kim Sae-ron family — one for reputational harm and another for repeated harassment.

According to No Cut News, the first complaint against Lee Jin-ho was filed on March 17, accusing him of spreading unverified claims online. Another was filed on March 27, claiming he continued interacting and watching someone, violating harassment laws. Lee responded on his YouTube channel, saying the court’s action doesn’t prove he did anything wrong and that he plans to challenge it.

On April 9, despite the ban, Lee published a 12-minute video in which he refuted prior narratives suggesting a six-year romance between Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun.

He stated that Kim Soo-hyun had a separate long-standing partner between 2016 and 2019, overlapping with his military enlistment, and that his connection with the late actress occurred later, from mid-2019 to late 2020. Lee Jin-ho further claimed that both individuals were romantically involved with others during that time frame.

On April 10, the content creator released another segment, alleging that Kim Sae-ron had been in a relationship with musician WOODZ from early 2021 until May 2022. He cited mutual engagement on social platforms and an anonymously sent coffee truck as signs of a personal link.

The following day, April 11, Lee uploaded a further video alleging that Kim Sae-ron participated in a traditional Korean rite known as shinnaerim in September 2024. He claimed the ritual took place at a Seoul shrine, was tied to her acting comeback after a 2022 driving incident.

On February 16, 2025, Kim Sae-ron was found dead at home in Seoul. Authorities later confirmed it was suic*de.

