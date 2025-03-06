"I've been her"— Deli Boys star Alfie Fuller on playing a shaman (Exclusive)

Deli Boys may be a series full of outlandish characters, but none are more eclectic than Prairie— Raj Dar's (Saagar Shaikh) shaman and love interest— whom Alfie Fuller portrays. She spoke to Sportskeeda about the same recently.

The new comedy series from Hulu premieres on March 6, and features 10 hilarious episodes, with as many laughs as there are twists and turns. Two brothers, the titular Deli Boys, realize that their recently passed father was a criminal mastermind, and get involved in his world.

Alfie Fuller admits that she had to research her part to understand exactly what a shaman does.

"Well, I did have to look up the exact definition for Shaman. Definitely had to look that up. I thought I knew but I needed specifics," she said.

While the Deli Boys star found inspiration in people she knew, she also drew upon her own experiences.

"And you know… the writing took care of the rest for me. It really did. Everything else, I just pulled from people I knew in my real life, and maybe part of who I used to be. I used to be really into crystals and reiki and all that stuff. So, I just pulled from that and we built Prairie," Fuller recounted.

Prairie may be a goofy and silly character on Deli Boys, but Fuller was once similar.

"Absolutely. Oh, for sure. When I read the script I was like ‘I know her’. I’ve been her. Parts of her," she recalled.

How would Alfie Fuller react if she met the same fate as the Deli Boys?

A strange incident with a golf ball spells the end for Baba Dar (Iqbal Theba), father of Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj Dar. His two sons realize that the man they always knew had a criminal background, and as his heirs, they too would be drawn into the world.

Would such a massive revelation rattle Aflie, the actress? The Deli Boys star laughed.

"I would be excited. I would be really excited. I’m always up for a challenge. I’m up for a pivot. I like to think on my feet. I would be like 'okay… what kind of crime are we into? Let’s talk about it. Give me the specifics. What can I do? Or what shouldn’t I do?'" Fuller said.

Of course, there are hiccups and missteps from the Deli Boys initially, but later on, Mir Dar realizes that he does indeed have an aptitude for crime.

"Don’t we surprise ourselves like that in life though, where we think we’re this one way and then life throws a surprise at us and we find ourselves in something we didn’t think we could step up to or step into? And then we do," Fuller said.

The Deli Boys cast was so funny on set that Fuller admits she had trouble keeping a straight face.

"Every one of these actors is so funny. I am constantly breaking. I am constantly cracking up and like – hold on, cut. I need a moment so that I can regain some clarity and grounding. I mean we constantly laughed on set. Everyday," she remembered.

Catch an interview with veteran actor Brian George from the same show here. Stay tuned for more coverage on Sportskeeda.

