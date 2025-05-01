Is Steve Doocy related to Peter Doocy? Family life explored as Fox and Friends icon announces major change to hosting role

American television host Steve Doocy recently announced that he would no longer be hosting Fox & Friends from the network's New York City studio. While Thursday marked his final day in the role, he confirmed that it wouldn't be a retirement.

According to The Wrap, the 68-year-old host would move to Florida and record his segments remotely.

"After decades of getting up at 3:30 and driving to New York City, today is the last day I will host this show… from the couch. I'm not retiring; I'm not leaving the show. I'm still a host, but it's time for a change," Doocy revealed during his announcement.

While Steve Doocy would now work on a three-day-a-week schedule, his co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Lawrence Jones would continue working from New York City.

In 1986, Steve Doocy tied the knot with Kathy Doocy, and the couple welcomed three kids: Mary, Sally, and Peter Doocy. For those unversed, Peter Doocy is a senior White House correspondent for Fox News.

Steve's wife, Kathy, is also a cancer survivor. She was reportedly diagnosed with ocular melanoma, a rare form of cancer. In an article published by SurvivorNet on November 23, 2020, Steve spoke about his wife's diagnosis.

"It’s just one of those things. She needed a pair of sunglasses and the pair of sunglasses ultimately saved her life," he told the outlet.

President Donald Trump shared a special heartfelt message for Steve Doocy

While the Fox & Friends host announced that he was no longer going to be in the New York City studio, a message from President Donald Trump popped up. According to The Independent, in the message for Steve Doocy, President Trump congratulated him on his "new and probably enhanced role."

"Hi Steve, it’s your all-time favorite president. I just think you’re a fantastic guy. You’ve always treated me fairly – sometimes a little more fairly than other times, but that’s okay," the 47th President of the United States said in the recorded message.

As a part of his announcement, Steve Doocy gave insights into his regular routine over the years when he was hosting from the studio. From waking up at 3.30 am to driving to New York City for work, Doocy opened up about it all.

He emphasized the fact that he was not leaving the show and would only be working on a reduced and remote schedule from Florida.

"Florida is strategic because it’s going to make it easier for me to report from Florida and other parts of America that don’t get a lot of airtime," added the host.

Explaining further, Steve Doocy claimed that working from Florida would also allow him to spend more time with his family. He recalled that when his children were growing up, he didn't have the time to have breakfast with them. He added that he could now have breakfast with his kids and grandkids whenever possible.

The host, however, shared that he would miss the friends he had made over the years in the Manhattan headquarters of Fox News. Steve Doocy has been a host on the show since 1998 and a part of Fox News since 1996, the year the channel was founded.

