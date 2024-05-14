“It was outrageous”— Sarah Paulson calls out actress for emailing her six pages of unsought review after watching her in a play

Sarah Paulson did not hold back on a recent podcast episode when discussing an unwelcome critique from a fellow actress. Appearing on Smartless with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the Emmy-winning star opened up about an "outrageous" experience she had after a performance.

The conversation began with the hosts discussing the backstage tradition of celebrities visiting the cast after a show. Paulson took this opportunity to share her story.

"It was outrageous. It was really outrageous. Trish Hawkins, I have not forgotten it, and I hope to see you never," she declared.

Paulson explained that the incident occurred after her performance in the play Talley's Folly at the Roundabout Theatre.

"This actress came to the play," she said, referring to Trish Hawkins. "Her name is Trish Hawkins – Hi, Trish! Hi, Trisha!"

Paulson continued, emphasizing her lack of concern about potential legal repercussions.

"She came to the play," Paulson reiterated, "and proceeded to say... she looked at me up and down and then she went, 'Your dress is yellow. Mine was pink.'"

Paulson expressed her bewilderment at this initial comment.

Sarah Paulson recalls "Outrageous" experience with unsolicited acting notes

Sarah Paulson's recent podcast appearance included a story about an unexpected encounter with an actress after a performance. The play in question was Talley's Folly, where Paulson played the role of Sally Talley in a 2013 off-Broadway revival.

Sarah Paulson stated that the actress she met, Trish Hawkins, had a deeper connection to the character. Hawkins, it turned out, originated the role of Sally Talley back in 1979 during the play's off-Broadway run and its subsequent Broadway debut in 1980. This established Hawkins as someone who had embodied the character decades before Paulson's portrayal.

The encounter itself wasn't particularly pleasant. Sarah Paulson explained that her mother, who belonged to a writing group with Hawkins, brought her along to see the play. While the initial comment about the costume color ("Your dress is yellow. Mine was pink.") was already odd, the worst was yet to come.

Two days later, Sarah Paulson received a lengthy email from Hawkins. This email, described as "six pages long," wasn't simply a message of congratulations. It contained detailed notes and suggestions based on Hawkins' own experience playing the role. Paulson found this unsolicited critique excessive,

"It was outrageous. It was really outrageous."

The story ended with a touch of humor. Paulson admitted to keeping the email but never mentioning it to her mother.

"I just put it back in the file of things my mom has done," she said jokingly.

Sarah Paulson, whose date of birth is 1974, is a highly acclaimed American actress, who is well known for her diverse roles and tremendous awards. She has correctly earned a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award and she has established herself among the industry's worldwide-known elite collection of actors. Time magazine not only found her one of the world's 100 most influential people but she was elected in 2017.

Acting in TV shows was the beginning of Paulson’s Odyssey as an actress when she landed roles of Dorothy in the series American Gothic (1995) and Jenny in Jack & Jill (“1995). At this time she transformed into Harriet Hayes on a comedy-drama Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip. The list of her movies is far from the end. For example, she played in such popular movies as What Women Want and Down with Love.

A major chunk of Sarah Paulson's fame comes from her work together with Ryan Murphy. It was American Horror Story on which she became a regular for nine seasons and she got Emmy nominations many times because of her breathtaking transformations.