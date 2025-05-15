“its going be 2030s for season 6”- Netizens react as Bridgerton is renewed for 2 more seasons, with upcoming 4th one set to premiere in 2026

Fans online are excited about the news of Bridgerton being renewed for seasons 5 and 6. The Netflix series adaptation currently has three seasons, with the fourth set to release in 2026.

On May 14, 2025, Netflix shared a GIF from season 4 of the show and announced that it has been renewed for two more seasons. It wrote:

"NEWS: Bridgerton has been renewed for Season 5 and Season 6 — and Season 4 will premiere in 2026!"

People on social media have reacted to the news. One user said that the sixth season might release in 2030, considering it took Bridgerton six years to release four seasons. They wrote:

"guys its going be 2030s for season 6"

"At this point, they’ll air the finale before Season 1 recap ends," another user wrote.

Another user pointed out the long timelines for the release of each season, tweeting:

"Season 1 came out Dec 2020. Season 4 not arriving until 2026 is so ridiculous. At this rate, season 5 will be 2027 and season 6 will be 2030. A whole decade for 6 seasons??? That’s so dumb"

"Please don’t take long breaks between each season. It’s annoying to wait 2 years for 8 eps," another commented.

"2026!? Damn i know this show is not that complex to make like you are literally following an already written story and have trailers out for it and yall already started working on this close to the same time as S3. The math aint mathin," another user tweeted.

The Bridgerton series is adapted from Julia Quinn's eight-book series, and the expectation is that there will be eight seasons of the show as well. Netflix has confirmed at least six editions so far.

More about Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix

Season 4 of the series will focus on the leads, Benedict Bridgerton and Sophia Baek, played by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, respectively. On May 14, the series' X account also shared a clip from the upcoming season.

In the clip, Benedict can be seen laying his eyes on Sophia during the masquerade ball. She is mesmerized by the decorations, especially the chandelier, while Benedict seems to be mesmerized by her. Later in the clip, someone asks Sophia for a dance as Benedict appears disappointed.

Season 4 of the show also stars Bailey, Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (voice of narrator Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Coughlan, Dodd, Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Hunt, Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Jessie, Newton, Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Tilston, Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley).

The first season of the series was released on December 25, 2020, in the US. It has become one of the most popular TV series in its three seasons. The fourth season will focus on Benedict and Sophia.

The first season focused on Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, played by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, respectively. Season 2 focused on Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, played by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, respectively.

Finally, Season 3 focused on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, played by Luke Newton and Nicole Coughlan, respectively.

