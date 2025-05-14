Jung Hae-in and Ha-young confirmed for Netflix’s new rom-com drama ‘Lovestuck’: All you need to know

Jung Hae-in's much-awaited K-drama comeback finally has an update. The Snowdrop actor is making a comeback with Netflix's Lovestuck, opposite Ha-young. Netflix announced the drama on May 14, 2025.

Netflix has confirmed that the drama is currently in production. But it has not confirmed a release window yet. This drama will be available exclusively on Netflix.

All you need to know about Jung Hae-in's upcoming drama Lovestuck

Lovestuck follows Jang Tae-ha (played by Jung Hae-in) and Go Eun-sae (played by Ha-young). Tae-ha is a former youth boxing champion turned gangster, and Eun-sae is an ambitious prosecutor who is quick, clever, and clean in her approach.

As fate would have it, Tae-ha crosses paths with Eun-sae on a final mission as a gangster. He turns to coaching boxing in a small town to leave his gangster life behind. Eun-sae was Tae-ha's first love, but she no longer remembers him. He spins a lie that could change their lives.

Eun-sae's memory loss happened when she got into an accident while working on a case against a crime syndicate. She wakes up in a small town, surrounded by taffy shops, and Tae-ha claims that he is her boyfriend.

As Eun-sae adjusts to her new surroundings and tries to reclaim her lost identity, she is drawn to Tae-ha. The two end up in an unexpected romance.

In which dramas did Jung Hae-in and Ha-young act earlier?

Lovestuck will mark Ha-young's first-ever lead role in a romantic comedy. She was last seen in Netflix's hit drama The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. Ha-young has largely played supporting roles in dramas like The Good Detective Season 2 and Doona!

This will be Jung Hae-in's first drama in a year since Love Next Door. He will also be seen in a cameo role in the drama Spring of Youth. He is best known for his roles in Korean dramas like D.P., Snowdrop, and Connect.

Hae-in rose to fame with supporting roles in dramas like Goblin and Prison Playbook. His second lead role in While You Were Sleeping was one of his most loved performances by fans.

Lovestuck will be the first time that Hae-in and Ha-young will be paired on-screen. The drama's director is Kim Jang-han, known for dramas like Do You Like Brahms?, and My Demon, and the writer is Mo Ji-hye, who wrote You Raise Me Up. The director-writer pair will be reunited after four years with this drama.

Further details of the drama are awaited, as Netflix has just announced that the drama has begun production. It will be interesting to see which actors get further roped in for supporting roles in the upcoming drama.

