On May 30, 2025, Kim Seon-ho's agency, Fantagio Entertainment, announced they would take legal action against the ongoing hateful posts and comments against the actor.

Through the South Korean social media platform Weverse, the agency mentioned that they had observed slander, defamatory content, and indiscriminate personal attacks against him. These harmful posts appeared across several social media platforms.

Fantagio has further stated that they are taking the situation seriously. They mentioned, as translated by Soompi:

"We take this situation very seriously and plan to respond firmly through legal action against any malicious behavior that infringes upon the actor's personal rights."

Fantagio Entertainment urges fans to report hate speech against Kim Seon-ho

Fantagio disclosed that they had been monitoring the activity of individuals involved in spreading malicious lies and hateful content against Kim Seon-ho. The agency would continue to collect the defamatory posts and related materials that are solely aimed at targeting the actor.

The agency has further requested the fans to show support by reporting the accounts that had been involved in disseminating hate against Kim Seon-ho. Fantagio added, as translated by Soompi:

"We will take strong measures against any behavior that harms the actor's reputation or violates his rights. We also greatly appreciate the interest and active reports from fans. If you come across any related posts please report them to the email address, [email protected]."

The agency has also urged fans to incorporate the post link and attach related images containing hateful content against Kim Seon-ho. They concluded the press release, assuring that they would do everything to protect the rights of their artists.

"We sincerely thank all the fans for your unwavering support and love. Fantagio will continue to do our utmost to protect the rights and interests of our artists," the agency stated.

Kim Seon-ho signed an exclusive contract with Fantagio Entertainment in March 2025 after his partnership with Salt Entertainment concluded.

Meanwhile, the actor recently appeared in the hit slice-of-life K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines alongside Park Bo-gum and IU. He received widespread acclaim from both international and domestic audiences for his portrayal of IU's husband in the series.

When Life Gives You Tangerines achieved significant recognition at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards. The series won a total of 4 awards at the event. These included the awards for Best Drama, Best Screenplay, as well as Best Supporting Actress for Yeom Hye-ran and Best Supporting Actor for Choi Dae-hoon.

In recent news, the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor was confirmed for the upcoming dramas, including Can This Love Be Translated?, Delusion, and In the Net. He will be acting alongside Go Youn-jung, Bae Suzy, and Park Gyu-young in these projects.

