Lee Yu-bi reportedly set to reprise her role as Ruby in Yumi's Cells 3

On May 20, 2025, the South Korean media outlet TV reported that the actress Lee Yu-bi would reprise her role as Ruby in the much-anticipated Yumi's Cells 3. According to the publication, she was coordinating her filming schedules in collaboration with the production team to confirm the appearance. She previously portrayed the character in seasons 1 and 2.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the first installment, Ruby and Yumi were rivals in the office setting. However, with time, their enmity developed into friendship, and they subsequently supported each other. They further showcased their onscreen chemistry in the second season of Yumi's Cells.

Kim Jae-won would play the love interest of Kim Go-eun in Yumi's Cells 3

Yumi's Cells was based on the eponymous webtoon, authored by the artist Lee Dong-geon. In the first and second seasons, Kim Go-eun was accompanied by Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Jin-young as the leading protagonist and romantic interest.

Ad

However, in the third part, she would be joined by Kim Jae-won as her love interest. The news was confirmed by TVING through an Instagram post on May 19, 2025.

Yumi's Cells 3 would showcase the aftermath of when the female protagonist emerged as an acclaimed author after leaving her job as an ordinary worker. Although she wrote famous love stories, her love life was filled with monotony and blandness, with nothing new happening.

Ad

However, her cells get shaken up when Soon Rok enters her life.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Jae-won would take on the role of new PD at Julie Publishing's editorial department. He was characterized by an appealing physique, honest opinions, and ideas. He was guided by his logical and rational cell and believed in following a systematic routine.

However, his life gets disrupted when he had to work with author Yumi, whose cells were always in a state of confusion and chaos.

Yumi's Cells season one aired from September 17, 2021, while season 2 premiered from June 10, 2022, to July 22, 2022. It would reportedly be helmed by director Lee Sang-yeob, known for shows such as A Piece of Your Mind, The Peak, and others.

Ad

Kim Go-eun was featured in the revenge and romance drama Little Women alongside Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hyu, and Wi Ha-joon. She was reportedly confirmed for multiple shows, including The Price of Confession, You and Everything Else.

She was recently featured in the romance and life drama Love in the Big City alongside Steve Noh. She further rose to international and domestic prominence through Exhuma, where she acted alongside Lee Do-hyun.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More