London honors 52 victims on 20th anniversary of 7/7 London Bombings

On July 7, 2025, London paused to mark 20 years since the devastating 7/7 London bombings, where 52 people lost their lives. The coordinated attacks by four suicide bombers targeted three London Underground trains and a double-decker bus. The city’s transport network, bustling during the morning rush, became a scene of horror, with over 770 people injured. The documentary Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers recounts the tragedy and the hunt for answers.

A memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral drew survivors, bereaved families, and dignitaries like Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Wreaths were laid at the Hyde Park memorial, symbolizing unity. The service, livestreamed with British Sign Language, honored the victims’ memory.

The bombings, the worst single terrorist attack on British soil, united Londoners in resilience. King Charles III praised the city’s “spirit of unity.” Events across Aldgate, Edgware Road, Russell Square, and Tavistock Square reflected on the lives lost and the courage of first responders.

St Paul’s Cathedral service commemorates 7/7 London bombings victims with petals and prayers

7/7 London Bombings shook the nation (Image via Netflix)

On July 7, 2025, St Paul’s Cathedral hosted a National Service of Commemoration for the 52 victims of the 7/7 London bombings, marking 20 years since the tragedy. A minute's silence was held at 8:49 am to remember the moment the first three bombs went off. At 11:30 am, survivors Saba Edwards and Thelma Stober read the names of those killed as thousands of white petals were dropped from the cathedral’s dome, per BBC News.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Mayor Sadiq Khan, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Theresa May, and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch attended, per ITV News. Emergency workers, including Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service members, lined the cathedral steps.

The Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally, spoke of hope as a “survival tool,” emphasizing London’s defiance against terror. Wreaths were laid at Hyde Park’s memorial at 8:50 am, marking the first bomb’s detonation. King Charles III highlighted the “extraordinary courage” of responders, per ABC News.

The service, livestreamed with British Sign Language, included prayers and a choir singing the national anthem. Readings on Aldgate, Edgware Road, Russell Square, and Tavistock Square’s cultural histories underscored community resilience, per the Belfast Telegraph. Further events at Hyde Park followed, with a BBC London special airing at 6:30 pm on BBC One, per London City Hall.

The documentary Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers details the al-Qaeda-linked attack, noting the bombers’ use of homemade peroxide bombs.

Survivors reflect on trauma and resilience at bombing sites

Wreaths Are Laid At The Hyde Park 7/7 Memorial On The 20th Anniversary Of The Terror Attacks On London (Image via Getty)

Survivors revisited the 7/7 London bombings attack sites, sharing emotional memories. Liz Owen returned to Edgware Road station for the first time since 2005, moved by the glass roof she saw while being stretchered out, per BBC News. She met fellow survivors and a rescuer who broke train windows to help. Bill Mann, on the Edgware Road train, recalled flying through the air and hearing screams of hysteria and pain, per BBC News.

Esther Hyman, at Tavistock Square, honored her sister Miriam, killed on the number 30 bus, during a 9:47 am silence, per BBC News. Starmer and Khan’s presence there was a surprise, she noted. The documentary Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers captures these personal stories, emphasizing resilience.

First responders’ bravery honored 20 years after 7/7 London bombings

7/7 London Bombings responders' bravery is recognized after 20 years (Image via Unsplash/@𝓴𝓘𝓡𝓚 𝕝𝔸𝕀)

Emergency workers’ courage was celebrated at the memorial. George Psaradakis, the number 30 bus driver, survived the Tavistock Square blast that killed 13. Now 70 and retired in Cyprus, he returned to honor victims, believing their souls are “in paradise,” per BBC News.

At Tavistock Square, BMA doctors, led by Peter Holden, triaged patients with limited supplies, making tough calls to prioritize the savable, per BBC News. Holden praised the instant teamwork.

Representatives from the Salvation Army, London Ambulance Service, and Metropolitan Police lined St Paul’s steps, per ITV News. A multi-faith statement condemned terrorism.

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers details the responders’ efforts against peroxide-based bombs.

