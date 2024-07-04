Miranda Cosgrove says there is a good chance an iCarly movie will be happening to wrap up the canceled series

Miranda Cosgrove gave iCarly fans renewed hope with the possibility of a movie adaptation, after Season 3 of the 2021 revival of the Nickelodeon comedy series ended with a cliffhanger.

While in New York to promote her latest film Despicable Me 4, which is out in cinemas now, she told Variety at the premiere event:

"I'm pretty sure it's gonna happen. So, I'm excited, and I love to get to wrap up the story."

The Despicable Me actress further stated to Extra TV that she hopes the movie will happen "hopefully soon."

For the unversed, Cosgrove reprised the titular role, Carly, in Nickelodeon's iCarly sitcom that aired from 2007 to 2012 in the Paramount+ revival, where she was also an executive producer.

Trending

Also read: Why did Caleb and Ashley leave Heartland?

While the iCarly revival ran for three seasons, Season 4 was canceled. The Season 3 finale, titled iHave a Proposal, featured the wedding of the century between Mrs. Benson and Lewbert, but Carly and Freddie have a misunderstanding, leading them to consider their future together.

In the final scene, viewers are left with two major cliffhangers— Freddie and Carly almost getting married and the mysterious appearance of Carly's mom, who was barely mentioned in the revival.

Miranda Cosgrove has been keen on bringing iCarly to the big screen

This is not the first time Miranda Cosgrove has expressed wanting to bring her titular character to the big screen and teasing fans that it could happen sooner than they expect.

The actress recently made a video appearance with singer-turned-talk-show-host Kelly Clarkson at The Kelly Clarkson Show for its June 28 episode as part of her promotional run for her movie Despicable Me 4. But besides talking about her latest film, she also talked about the iCarly movie that fans have been waiting for some time.

Also read: What did Django throw up in Your Honor?

When Clarkson asked the actress if there was any chance of an iCarly movie, Cosgrove said, "Yes." She told the talk show host:

"I'm hoping that we're gonna get to finally wrap up the story because we left off on a big cliffhanger."

Sharing the chances of the film going into fruition to answer the questions the revival series finale left, Miranda Cosgrove told Clarkson:

"I think that there's a good chance that we're going to actually do a movie."

Also read: How old is Kimiko in The Boys?

In the meantime, Miranda Cosgrove is revisiting her role as Margo in the latest film Despicable Me 4, which hit theaters on July 3. The actress has been proudly talking about being part of the latest installment of the animated film that first came out in 2010, where Cosgrove, who was 13 then, first voiced the character of Margo.

She joins the original Despicable Me cast, like Steve Carell and Pierre Coffin, along with new characters and voices like Will Ferrell, Joey King, and Sofia Vergara.

Also read: The Loud House season 8 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback