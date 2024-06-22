The Loud House season 8 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Nickelodeon's comedy series The Loud House is back with season 8. It will premier on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Season 8 comes a year after the release of season 7 and fans are highly anticipating the release of the same.

Created by Chris Savino, the series revolves around the chaotic and comedic everyday life of Lincoln Loud who is an 11-year-old boy. He is the middle child and only son in a large family of eleven children.

The Loud House Season 8 will be following the oldest sibling, Lori Loud who decides to take a gap year after college. Her younger siblings try to convince her to move back home. The Loud kids throughout the season will embark on hilarious schemes and heartfelt gestures that will persuade Lori to come home. These gestures will let her know that home is where the heart is.

So, for those excited about the upcoming season, this article will provide a release schedule for all the episodes of the show.

The release schedule of The Loud House season 8 explored

Season 8 is set to have four episodes overall with each episode divided into two parts. The first episode is set to drop on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, after which the other episodes will premiere daily. According to Tv Everyday, the episodes will air at 7 pm EST. The season finale is set to air on August 2, 2024.

Below is a table with the release schedule for all the episodes of the season:

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Release Time 1 A " Homeward Bound " June 25, 2024 7:00 pm EST 1 B " Pressure Cooker " June 26, 2024 7:00 pm EST 2 A " Steeling Thunder " June 27, 2024 7:00 pm EST 2 B

" Be Careful What You Fish For " June 28, 2024 7:00 pm EST 3 A " Only Mime Will Tell " June 29, 2024 7:00 pm EST

3 B " The Winning Spirit " June 30, 2024 7:00 pm EST 4 A " InTODDnito " August 1, 2024 7:00 pm EST 4 B " Weather or Not " August 2, 2024 7:00 pm EST

Where to watch The Loud House Season 8?

Season 8 will be exclusively available on Nickelodeon. Starting June 25, 2024, fans can watch new episodes of the series daily at 7 pm EST.

However, fans can watch it on Nickelodeon's tv channel, their app and their official website. They can stream it on Paramount + that often steams Nickelodeon's content. The Loud House might be available on Hulu or Amazon Prime video for rent or purchase as well and on Netflix in certain regions.

What to expect from Season 8?

In Season 8 Episode 1, Lori takes a gap year from college. Her siblings are determined to bring her back home. In contrast, Royal Wood's best bakers, Clyde and Nana Gayle decide to get their own food truck together.

Such humorous and heartwarming adventures will be followed throughout season 8. It will dive deeper into each sibling's unique personality and relationships with one another. The new season will have new challenges and comedic situations in the Loud household. The episodes will cover family events, vacations, and everyday mishaps that the family will encounter throughout the new season.

Who are the voices behind the characters?

Grant Palmer as Lincoln Loud

Catherine Taber as Lori Loud

Izabella Alvarez as Ronnie Anne

Nika Futterman as Luna Loud

Grey Griffin as Lola Loud

Liliana Mumy as Leni Loud

Jessica DiCicco as Lynn Loud

Cristina Pucelli as Luan Loud

Jaeden White as Clyde McBride

GreyGriffin as Lana Loud

Lara Jill Miller as Lisa Loud

Alyson Stoner as Sam Sharp

Sr Brian Stepanek as Lynn Loud Sr.

The Loud House season 8 will be streaming on Nickelodeon and Paramount + starting on June 25, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime and Hulu for rent or purchase soon.

