“Never sobbed so loud” – Internet in tears over Heavenly Ever After’s touching scene where late dogs reunite with their owners in paradise

On April 19, 2025, the fantasy series Heavenly Ever After, starring Kim Hye-ja and Son Suk-ku, aired on JTBC. The show is drawing curiosity for its distinctive portrayal of life beyond death.

One particular sequence in Heavenly Ever After gaining widespread focus features deceased animals returning in human form to reunite with their past caretakers. The plot unveils that animals, once passed, are granted a human-like figure and have a chance to reconnect with those they lived with.

One such person, later disclosed as a service dog, steps behind the rest. His owner, previously blind, recognizes the animal and mentions that he now knows the dog's true face. The moment sparked a surge of earnest remarks from many.

"Now that scene when puppies met their owners in paradise destroyed me i’ve never sobbed so loud #HeavenlyEverAfterEp2," an X user commented.

Three other figures appear without anyone greeting them. They share that they were street dogs who never found homes. A brief scene in Heavenly Ever After recalls how they were later put down in a shelter after not being adopted.

This scene comes after Lee Hae-suk, newly deceased, enters the afterlife through an organized system. On day two, she joins an elderly-looking crowd. As the session unfolds, Hae-suk notices certain oddities but remains uncertain.

The shift occurs when the group exits the hall and sees another batch of newcomers arriving. The first group then sprints toward them and then shifts into dog form. The episode concludes with Hae-suk meeting her own cat (Sonya).

"No but this drama 😭😭😭 visually impaired owner who finally can see in heaven....but most importantly he finally can see his guiding dog who been protecting him..the casting of old man also shows how old the dog is 😭😭, " a fan remarked.

"When i tell you that this scene got me sobbing so hard and my heart hurt so much for the doggies who didn't have owners, i am so invested in this drama," a viewer mentioned.

"That scene that hit me the most in #HeavenlyEverAfterEp2 was when the dogs were reunited with their masters. I couldn’t help but tear up when the three stray dogs had no one show up for them. even in the afterlife, they didn’t have anyone they could call their master 😭🥺," a person shared.

Admirers praise the show for making even brief characters feel meaningful while also expressing heartbreak for the stray dogs without owners.

"Pets meeting their owners as humans😭🥺😍 #HeavenlyEverAfter has art of getting us attached to stories of even 1 sec screentime characters😭💔Sad for those strays tho who dont have any owners😭," a netizen wrote.

"This whole sequence got me sobbing so hard 😭😭😭 the stray dogs too," a user noted.

"I'm so soft when it comes to pets 😭 Heavenly Ever After making me bipolar, keeping me cry and then laugh every scene 😭🤣," another fan added.

More about JTBC's Heavenly Ever After

JTBC's latest fantasy series, Heavenly Ever After, has launched with a storyline that features Lee Hae-Sook, portrayed by Kim Hye-Ja, who steps into the next realm at age 80. She opts to keep the same physical state she had before passing.

Her selection is made during a consultation session at the Heavenly Entry Guidance Center, where the newly departed are offered a choice in how they wish to present themselves in the afterlife. Her decision follows a remark once made by her late spouse, older Ko Nak-Joon (Park Woong).

In her earlier years, Hae-suk took charge of her family after a sudden mishap left her husband unable to continue working. From then on, she managed the household on her own. After crossing into the afterlife, she encounters Ko Nak-jun (Son Suk-ku), who appears as his younger self.

As presented in the narrative, Hae-suk is the only person who has not reverted to a more youthful version in the afterlife. Nak-Joon passed on earlier and is now employed as a courier in the afterlife. His duties include transporting wish-filled messages sent from people still living on Earth.

The Heavenly Ever After episode shows that he had built a house in the afterworld while waiting for his partner to arrive. Their reunion marks the beginning of their new existence beyond death.

Heavenly Ever After is currently airing weekly on JTBC, with two episodes released so far. The third episode will be released on April 26, 2025, at 10:30 PM KST for Korean viewers. International viewers can stream it on Netflix.

