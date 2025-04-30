Oh My Ghost Clients starring Seol In-ah and Jung Kyung-ho: Release schedule, plot, cast, & all you need to know

Actor Jung Kyung-ho will take on the role of a labor attorney with a quirky personality in MBC's upcoming Friday-Saturday drama Oh My Ghost Clients alongside Seol In-ah and Cha Hak-yeon, as reported by The Fact on April 24.

Ad

The drama is described as a comic fantasy action series that follows a labor attorney who can see ghosts and resolves workplace issues. It marks the television directorial debut of Im Soon-rye, with the script penned by D.P. and The Wilderness writer Kim Bo-tong and I Can Speak writer Yoo Seung-hee.

Oh My Ghost Clients will premier on May 30, 2025 at 9:50 pm KST.

Oh My Ghost Clients: Release schedule, plot and cast

The release schedule is as follows:

Ad

Trending

Episode Release Date 1 May 30, 2025 2 May 31, 2025 3 June 6, 2025 4 June 7, 2025 5 June 13, 2025 6 June 14, 2025 7 June 20, 2025 8 June 21, 2025 9 June 27, 2025 10 June 28, 2025

Ad

No Mu-jin, played by Jung Kyung-ho is a labor attorney who can see ghosts. Lacking a sense of history or social responsibility, he scrapes by to pay office rent, often lingering around work sites. After a near-death experience, he begins to mature as he handles ghost-assigned labor cases—reluctantly and often while shedding tears.

Na Hui-ju, his sister-in-law, played by Seol In-ah is the unseen force behind the decline of his office. Though officially unemployed, she's sharp and highly opportunistic in making money. Her quick thinking, fierce instincts, and impressive fighting skills give her the upper hand in most situations.

Ad

Ad

Ko Gyeon-u, played by Cha Hak-yeon is a former reporter turned video content creator. With good looks, charm, and a playful sense of humor, he focuses on creating viral videos rather than meaningful ones. Despite his priorities, he reveals a surprisingly sincere side when moved by ghost stories.

On April 24, the production team released stills featuring Jung in character as Noh Moo-jin in Oh My Ghost Clients, showing both his comedic charm and professional demeanor. The released stills show Noh Mu-jin energetically distributing business cards with a bright smile and wearing a shiny badge.

Ad

Ad

Another photo shows him discussing the Industrial Safety Act in a factory setting. A contrasting image captures him looking utterly drained in an eerie space, hinting at the series’ fantasy elements.

More about the cast of Oh My Ghost Clients

Jung Kyung-ho first found success on the small screen with his roles in I'm Sorry, I Love You and Time Between Dog and Wolf. He then starred in lead roles in other dramas like Smile, You and Heartless City. Other notable productions include Beating Again, One More Happy Ending, Missing Nine, Prison Playbook, Life on Mars, When the Devil Calls Your Name, Hospital Playlist, and Crash Course in Romance.

Ad

Ad

Seol In-ah became known playing supporting roles in Strong Girl Bong-soon, School 2017, and Mr. Queen. She became recognized for her lead performances in Sunny Again Tomorrow, Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life, and Business Proposal. She has also appeared in the films Emergency Declaration and Love My Scent.

Cha Hak-yeon debuted as the leader of K-pop group VIXX in 2012. He began acting in 2014 and appeared in the MBC drama Hotel King. His most notable roles include appearances in Sassy Go Go, Children of Nobody, Mine, Bad and Crazy, Joseon Attorney: A Morality, and Castaway Diva.

Ad

Oh My Ghost Clients is set to premiere on May 30 at 9:50 pm KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author prachi senapati Prachi specializes in covering K-pop and K-drama as a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda. A graduate with triple majors in Psychology, English, and Performing Arts, Prachi has previously written for Essentially Sports.



For Prachi, maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethical reporting is of utmost importance. She prioritizes extensive research by delving deep into primary sources to ensure the information she provides is comprehensive and trustworthy. Prachi supplements her research with her own knowledge about the topic and cross-checks every fact as part of her reporting process.



A K-pop fan and cultural studies enthusiast, Prachi is deeply familiar with the Hallyu landscape and its global influence. It was BTS' Blood Sweat and Tears music video that piqued her interest in the group and their culture. Thus, when the opportunity arose to pursue her interests and write about them, Prachi seized it.



When not writing, Prachi likes to dance and is professionally trained in the art form. Know More