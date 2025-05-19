Seoul Police reportedly confirm 10 active investigations linked to Kim Soo-hyun and Late Kim Sae-ron’s family

On May 19, during a press conference, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency revealed that 10 investigations related to Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron are being undertaken at the Gangnam Police Station. They continued to explain that seven of them are from Kim Soo-hyun's side and the other three from late Kim Sae-ron's family.

Kim Soo-hyun's side has filed complaints against Garo Sero Research Institute for stalking and defamation accusations. They've also filed a lawsuit against them on claims that the photos and audio recordings released from the YouTube account have been manipulated by AI.

On the other hand, the bereaved family of Kim Sae-ron has filed three lawsuits against Kim Soo-hyun for reportedly violating the Child Welfare Act. This is about the previous allegations of Soo-hyun grooming Sae-ron, and their alleged relationship when the late actress was still a minor.

Additionally, a whistleblower report also filed with South Korea’s Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission was transferred to Gangnam Police on May 16. The report was against the attorney of Kim Saeron's family, Bu Ji-seok, accusing him of providing inappropriate legal advice to the family members.

All you need to know about the ongoing controversy between Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress Kim Sae-ron

On March 11, Garo Sero Research Institute released a YouTube report exposing the alleged six-year-long relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron. The YouTube report also raised grooming allegations against the actor since the two shared a 12-year age gap, and the late actress was a minor when she entered the relationship.

The report also claimed that Kim Soo-hyun and related parties were the reason behind Kim Sae-ron's death. They explained that when Soo-hyun co-founded his label, Gold Medalist, the actress was housed under the agency and was also one of its co-founders. Therefore, in 2022, when Sae-ron was involved in a DUI incident, the agency helped her out by lending her 700 million won.

This money was to pay her compensation fee. Though the actress later left the agency, she left with a promise to pay it back slowly, explained the report. However, in 2024, Gold Medalist reportedly sent a formal notice to the actress to pay the money as soon as possible. Since Sae-ron was struggling financially, she tried to contact Kim Soo-hyun to get a better understanding of the situation.

Garo Sero Research Institute explained that the actor reportedly failed to respond to her calls or texts, leaving the actress pressured by the finances. Therefore, the YouTube report stated that Kim Sae-ron eventually took her own life in February 2025, as she was unable to see any escape from the situation. Following this controversy, the Gold Medalist released a statement denying these allegations.

They expressed that Soo-hyun and Sae-ron did date, but it wasn't when she was a minor. Additionally, the agency also explained that Soo-hyun was never directly involved in the financial debt between Gold Medalist and Sae-ron. Regardless, Garo Sero Research Institute has been consistently releasing pictures, videos, and audio files to prove the two's relationship.

Therefore, following the actress's death, her bereaved family, along with Garo Sero Research Institute, have been fighting against Soo-hyun, the Gold Medalist, and related parties, as they have continued to claim that Sae-ron was involved in a relationship with Soo-hyun when she was still a minor.

