So Ji-sub reportedly to star in the upcoming webtoon based drama Manager Kim

On June 20, 2025, South Korean media outlet Sports Korea reported that So Ji-sub had been cast as the leading protagonist in the upcoming webtoon-based drama Manager Kim. In response to the report, the actor's agency, 51k, stated that he had received the casting offer and was considering it.

The upcoming drama is based on the webtoon of the same name. It follows the story of an ordinary family man whose daughter disappears overnight without leaving a trace. Meanwhile, her father—who is living a hidden life—discovers that he is a former special agent. Subsequently, he puts everything on the line to safeguard her from the danger.

So Ji-sub will reportedly play the character of Director Kim in the upcoming drama Manager Kim

If So Ji-sub accepts the casting offer, he will play the role of Director Kim in the upcoming drama Manager Kim. He leads an ordinary life with his family until his daughter suddenly disappears one day. Following the incident, he discloses that he was a former special agent. He then embarks on a dangerous and unknown journey to find his daughter and puts everything on the line to save her.

In recent news, So Ji-sun portrayed the character Nam Gi-jun in the smash-hit Netflix series Mercy for None. In the series, he was a former member of a criminal organization who left the association after severing his Achilles tendon. However, he had to return to the underworld after his younger brother Gi-seok met a tragic demise.

He was joined by other talented actors for the show, including Huh Joon-ho, Ahn Gil-kang, Lee Beom-soo, Gong Myung, and Choo Young-woo. The series was helmed by director Choi Sung-eun and penned by screenwriter Yoo Ki-seong. It featured seven episodes and was based on the Plaza Wars: Mercy for None by Oh Se-hyung and Kim Gyun-tae, respectively.

For those unversed, So Ji-sub made his acting debut with the sitcom Three Guys and Three Girls and the TV drama Model. He landed his first leading role in the time-travel historical drama Thousand Years of Love and rose to prominence through the 2004 smash hit series What Happened in Bali.

Alongside his acting career, he also released multiple hip-hop extended plays, continuing his passion for music. He has an impressive discography, including Corona Borealis, 18 Years, Pick Up Line, Foolish Love, Picnic, and more.

So Ji-sub has bagged many accolades throughout his acting career, including Best Actor in the Television category at the Baeksang Arts Awards for I'm Sorry, I Love You and Best New Actor at the 2008 Blue Dragon Film Awards for Rough Cut, among others.

