The Boys drops fresh look at the new superheroes of season 4

The 4th season of The Boys is already knocking on the door. And at the heat of the moment, Amazon Prime Video has dropped a glimpse of the new superpowers set to join the fray in Season 4. The season introduces two centralized characters, Sister Sage and Firecracker, who are going to be marking a major expansion of the infamous group of Seven.

Developed by Eric Kripke and based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys continues to blend satire with superhero chaos. Audiences can catch the premiere of the first three episodes on June 13, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video.

Prime Video drops a shot of the new supes from The Boys Season 4

Sister Sage and Firecracker are the fresh faces in the upcoming season, and they are poised to shake things up within the Seven. Both of the characters are original to the show but are diverging from the comic series created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Sister Sage, portrayed by Susan Heyward, is described as the smartest person in the world, a formidable intellect previously affiliated with Teenage Kix.

Firecracker, brought to life by Valorie Curry, emerges as a controversial figure with a penchant for weaponry, not yet revealing the full extent of her abilities. As the notorious group of Seven has lost some of their supes, the introduction of these new characters is timely which in turn fills the void left by previous members, potentially steering the team's dynamics in new, unpredictable directions.

Returning cast members of The Boys

Season 4 of The Boys sees the return of the previous cast members, each of them reprising their roles. Karl Urban is back as the gritty Billy Butcher, alongside Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell. Antony Starr continues his chilling portrayal of Homelander being the face of Seven, alongside Erin Moriarty as Starlight.

The cast is rounded out by Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. The returning actors have become the backbone of the series who have embodied characters that have evolved deeply across the previous seasons.

Season premiere and episode schedule

The Boys Season 4 kicks off with a trio of episodes premiering on June 13, 2024. Following the initial release the rest of the episodes are going to follow along each after a week.

Episode Number Title Date 1 Department of Dirty Tricks Thursday, June 13, 2024 2 Life Among the Septics Thursday, June 13, 2024

3 We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying Thursday, June 13, 2024 4 Wisdom of Ages Thursday, June 20, 2024 5 Beware of the Jabberwock, My Son Thursday, June 27, 2024 6 Dirty Business Thursday, July 4, 2024

7 The insider Thursday, July 11, 2024 8 Assassination Run Thursday, July 18, 2024

What is The Boys season 4 about?

The fourth season of the series escalates the peril with Victoria Neuman edging closer to the Oval Office, under the heavy influence of Homelander, who seeks to tighten his grip on power. Butcher faces his mortality and will be seen grappling with the loss of Becca’s son who is now with Homelander and his leadership role within the group of Boys.

The team, disillusioned by Butcher's deceptions, must rally to thwart global catastrophe. As the stakes tower higher than ever, all the characters must follow their internal conflicts and external pressures to safeguard a world teetering on the brink of disaster.

You can watch the premier of Eric Kripke's series on Amazon Prime Video if you have a subscription. So mark the dates on your calendar to witness the next chapter of the satire.