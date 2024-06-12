The Boys gets a disappointing update even before season 4's premiere

Just before The Boys season 4 was set to premiere, showrunner Eric Kripke dropped a bombshell on fans. In a surprise post on X, Kripke announced that the next season will be the last for the popular Amazon Prime Video show.

Kripke's post showed a sneak peek of a redacted script from the season 4 finale, hinting at an exciting, yet kind of sad ending to the series. He stated that it was:

"Always [his] plan, [he] just had to be cagey till [he] got the final OK from Vought."

Kripke added that the story would reach a:

"Gory, epic, moist climax."

With its intense action, sharp wit, and memorable characters, it continues to be a must-watch show in the superhero genre.

Why is The Boys ending with season 5?

Fans are buzzing about why the series is wrapping up, but it's all part of the original plan, as Kripke always planned to end The Boys after season 5. Even though they had it all planned out, Amazon didn't confirm The Boys was returning for its fifth season until May 2024. This led to a lot of people guessing what would happen next.

The show, which is based on a popular comic book, has been a big hit for Amazon Prime Video thanks to its unique take on superheroes. The Boys has been so successful that it's led to a bunch of spinoff projects like The Boys Presents: Gen V and Diabolical, with even more on the way. So even though the end is near, it looks like the universe is only getting bigger and better.

Fans love the show for its daring stories and interesting characters, with actors like Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and Erin Moriarty leading the charge. Season 4 is bringing in some fresh faces, like Jeffrey Dean Morgan from Supernatural.

With the show getting ready for its second-to-last season, things are heating up, especially with Victoria Neuman inching closer to the Oval Office and the team fighting to save the world despite some internal conflicts.

The future of The Boys universe

Although, sadly, The Boys is ending, one cannot forget the impact it has had since it first came out in 2019. The show was a huge hit, known for its bold take on corporate and political corruption in a world filled with superheroes. The creative team, led by folks like Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Kripke, has put together a story that hits home with audiences today.

As it wraps up, it's clear that it's made a lasting mark on superhero shows and TV in general. The Gen V spinoff series, which follows young supes in college, is already working on its second season to keep the original show's edgy vibe alive. Plus, there are two new projects in the works to explore more of this darkly satirical world.

Fans need to mark their calendars because the fourth season of The Boys is dropping on June 13, 2024, with three episodes to kick things off. From then on, new episodes will be released every week until the season finale on July 18, 2024.

Watch all the episodes of The Boys, including the new season 4, only on Amazon Prime Video.