Top 10 quotes from Our Unwritten Seoul

The slice-of-life and romance Korean drama Our Unwritten Seoul premiered on May 24, 2025. It features a star-studded cast, including Park Jin-young, Park Bo-young, and Ryu Kyung-soo. It has been helmed by director Park Shin-woo and penned by screenwriter Lee Kang.
Our Unwritten Seoul revolves around the lives of two identical sisters, Yoo Mi-ji and Yoo Mi-rae, who have completely different personalities. However, at difficult times, the latter swears to protect her sister from workplace bullying. The duo exchanges each other's lives to escape the challenges.
The series has been produced by Higround, Next Scene, and Monster Union. Enlisted below are some of the memorable quotes from Our Unwritten Seoul.
Top 10 memorable quotes from Our Unwritten Seoul
Park Bo-young plays the double characters of Yoo Mi-jae and Yoo Mi-rae in the slice-of-life and romance Korean drama Our Unwritten Seoul.
Mi-jae had a bright career ahead as a budding athlete. However, her dreams were shattered when she fell during a race, suffering an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Mi-rae grew up as a bright student, securing a good job at a firm in the present. Park Jin-young plays the character of Ho-su, who worked as a lawyer at the big firm.
Our Unwritten Seoul was praised for its cinematography, direction, storytelling, cast line-up, and dialogue delivery. Some of the memorable quotes from the series have been provided below:
1) "Yesterday is over. Tomorrow is yet to come. Today is yet unknown."
2) "A person's heart is like a door. And I'm an expert at knowing exactly when that door is closing."
3) "Life is not meant to be perfect. It's about enduring when things don't go right."
4) "Forget about everything else. Just think about yourself."
5) "There's more to something than meets the eye."
6) "When it's about s*xual misconduct sometimes the victim drops the case because they are worried about rumors spreading."
7) "You only truly understand some things after getting them wrong. Now that I know what I got wrong. Maybe someday I'll get it right. I was wondering if I'd get better if I reviewed my mistakes."
8) "I'm too old to have a dream. I'm just trying to make money."
9) "The joy of knowing that even I had a door I could open was short-lived. I was worried that someone else might open the only door that I was able to open."
10) "I was just the kid who always ate first."
Park Bo-young has featured multiple projects, including Melo Movie, Light Shop, and Daily Dose of Sunshine. She is confirmed for the upcoming thriller and romance drama Goldland alongside Kim Sung-cheol. Meanwhile, Park Jin-young recently featured in the romance show The Witch alongside Roh Jeong-eui.