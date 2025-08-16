  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Tristan Rogers, 'General Hospital' actor who played Robert Scorpio, dies at 79

Tristan Rogers, 'General Hospital' actor who played Robert Scorpio, dies at 79

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 16, 2025 00:55 GMT
Cast Premiere Screening Of Lany Entertainment
Tristan Rogers dies at 79 (Image via Getty)

Australian actor and General Hospital star Tristan Rogers passed away early Friday, August 15, 2025, after a battle with lung cancer. The 79-year-old actor's passing was confirmed by his longtime manager, Meryl Soodak, to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. She also reflected on the late actor and his time on the set of the longest-running daytime soap opera, saying:

Ad
"He loved being Scorpio and he created that role from nothing. He was supposed to work a day and he ended up making it into something huge."

Tristan Rogers played Robert Scorpio in General Hospital, a character in General Hospital, from 1980 to 1992. The late actor left the series after his character was killed with no body found, and Rogers later returned as a spirit before making a full comeback in 2006.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

According to his IMDb page, Rogers starred in the soap opera for 1,461 episodes, with the last time fans saw him as Robert Scorpio being on the July 18, 2025, episode. During Soodak's interview with ABC 7, she said that playing the role in the soap opera "meant everything" to the late actor.

It was revealed in July that he was diagnosed with cancer. The type of cancer he had was undisclosed at the time, but a press release from his camp said that he was "working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan," per USA Today.

Ad

More about Tristan Rogers and his decades-long career

Born in Melbourne in 1946, Tristan Rogers left school in 1964 to pursue a music career, forming a rock band with his friends. A few years later, around 1964, he began making a name for himself in show business in his home country, starting with a guest appearance on ABC-TV's Delta.

Tristan Rogers in Season 4 Private Cast Screening Of &quot;The Bay&quot; (Image via Getty)
Tristan Rogers in Season 4 Private Cast Screening Of "The Bay" (Image via Getty)

Rogers went for a guest-starring role early in his career, appearing in Barrier Reef, The Protectors, Number 96, and Division 4. In 1974, he landed a significant role in the comedy-drama The Box, starring alongside Judy Nunn and Fred Betts. He also appeared in British films early in his acting career, including Four Dimensions of Greta.

Ad

By 1980, Rogers had left Australia and moved to the US, which came after landing the role of Robert Scorpio in General Hospital. He played a World Security Bureau spy turned police commissioner turned Port Charles' district attorney. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest in 2020, Tristan Rogers revealed what he felt when he was cast in the soap opera.

Initially, he thought of it as "just one more job" for him, but he added:

Ad
"It was really exciting, to be fresh off the boat and walk into this role. Of course, after that, everywhere I went, people would go, 'You're on General Hospital? That's the hottest thing in the county!...' I got caught up in the General Hospital tidal wave and just got swept away by it."
Ad

Tristan Rogers was also in The Sullivans, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Fast Track. In the 2000s, he also starred in The Bay and The Young and the Restless.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa, along with their two children and a grandchild.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sriparna Barui
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications