Tristan Rogers, 'General Hospital' actor who played Robert Scorpio, dies at 79

Australian actor and General Hospital star Tristan Rogers passed away early Friday, August 15, 2025, after a battle with lung cancer. The 79-year-old actor's passing was confirmed by his longtime manager, Meryl Soodak, to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. She also reflected on the late actor and his time on the set of the longest-running daytime soap opera, saying:&quot;He loved being Scorpio and he created that role from nothing. He was supposed to work a day and he ended up making it into something huge.&quot;Tristan Rogers played Robert Scorpio in General Hospital, a character in General Hospital, from 1980 to 1992. The late actor left the series after his character was killed with no body found, and Rogers later returned as a spirit before making a full comeback in 2006. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to his IMDb page, Rogers starred in the soap opera for 1,461 episodes, with the last time fans saw him as Robert Scorpio being on the July 18, 2025, episode. During Soodak's interview with ABC 7, she said that playing the role in the soap opera &quot;meant everything&quot; to the late actor.It was revealed in July that he was diagnosed with cancer. The type of cancer he had was undisclosed at the time, but a press release from his camp said that he was &quot;working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan,&quot; per USA Today.More about Tristan Rogers and his decades-long careerBorn in Melbourne in 1946, Tristan Rogers left school in 1964 to pursue a music career, forming a rock band with his friends. A few years later, around 1964, he began making a name for himself in show business in his home country, starting with a guest appearance on ABC-TV's Delta.Tristan Rogers in Season 4 Private Cast Screening Of &quot;The Bay&quot; (Image via Getty)Rogers went for a guest-starring role early in his career, appearing in Barrier Reef, The Protectors, Number 96, and Division 4. In 1974, he landed a significant role in the comedy-drama The Box, starring alongside Judy Nunn and Fred Betts. He also appeared in British films early in his acting career, including Four Dimensions of Greta.By 1980, Rogers had left Australia and moved to the US, which came after landing the role of Robert Scorpio in General Hospital. He played a World Security Bureau spy turned police commissioner turned Port Charles' district attorney. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest in 2020, Tristan Rogers revealed what he felt when he was cast in the soap opera.Initially, he thought of it as &quot;just one more job&quot; for him, but he added:&quot;It was really exciting, to be fresh off the boat and walk into this role. Of course, after that, everywhere I went, people would go, 'You're on General Hospital? That's the hottest thing in the county!...' I got caught up in the General Hospital tidal wave and just got swept away by it.&quot;Tristan Rogers was also in The Sullivans, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Fast Track. In the 2000s, he also starred in The Bay and The Young and the Restless.He is survived by his wife, Teresa, along with their two children and a grandchild.