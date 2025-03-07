"We ain't done chasing bad guys"— Shemar Moore asks Netflix and other networks to make their bids after CBS cancels S.W.A.T. after eight seasons

American actor Shemar Moore has responded to CBS's decision to cancel S.W.A.T. for the second time, calling on other networks, including Netflix, to consider picking up the police drama. The actor, who has been with CBS for over three decades, expressed gratitude for his career with the network but made it clear that he and the S.W.A.T. team are not done yet.

Ad

In an Instagram video posted on March 7 to his four million followers, Shemar Moore directly addressed CBS, stating, "I don't think you're making the right choice." He then turned his attention to other networks, including Netflix, NBC, Fox, and ABC, inviting them to consider picking up the show.

"Hey Netflix, how you doing?" Moore said. "Let me just remind you that in a very short period of time, once upon a time ago…it only took us about two weeks to go from number 15 … to number one. And then we stayed in your top 10, top 15 for about six months, nine months, maybe a year."

Ad

Trending

Shemar Moore continued by assuring fans that the cast and crew are eager to keep the series alive.

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

"Trust me, all of us, the family over at S.W.A.T., we ain't done chasing bad guys and [performing] helicopter chases and motorcycle chases and car chases and blowing up stuff. We ain't done."

Shemar Moore reflects on S.W.A.T.'s cancellation and praises the show's resilience

Ad

CBS confirmed on Thursday that S.W.A.T. would not be renewed after its eighth season. This marks the second time the network has pulled the plug on the show. In May 2023, CBS initially canceled the series after six seasons but reversed its decision days later, announcing a seventh and final season.

However, in May 2024, the network renewed the show for an eighth season before ultimately deciding to end it once again. Shemar Moore acknowledged the show's resilience, stating,

Ad

"We were canceled twice, two years in a row. Now, I don't know my history, but how many shows get to say that? I'm gonna say none, or I'm gonna say that we're close to one of the none."

The decision to cancel S.W.A.T. was met with disappointment from the cast and crew. In conversation with NY Post on March 7, 2025, Shemar Moore recalled his last day on the set and said,

Ad

"I had to give a speech today to my crew and say 'Hey, we're done. There's nothing I can say to make this sound nice, good, optimistic, nothing,'" Shemar Moore recalled. "But I said 'Be proud,' because we defied the odds and we made a hit television show that the world loved to watch."

Ad

Executive producer and showrunner Andrew Dettmann also expressed his disappointment, acknowledging the hard work and dedication of the cast and crew. He noted that they remained committed throughout all eight seasons, overcoming numerous challenges, and praised their efforts, Dettmann told Deadline.

The cancellation reportedly came after CBS did not engage in contract negotiations with Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind S.W.A.T., unlike in previous years. The decision may have been influenced by broader corporate changes within the industry, affecting which shows are renewed, as stated by the NY Post.

Ad

Moore acknowledged the business aspect of television but urged CBS to reconsider.

"I say to CBS, if you're done—I know it's about money, optics, politics—I don't think you're making the right choice. But if you are done, I say thank you, genuinely, honestly from my heart."

Ad

With CBS out of the picture, Moore is hoping another network or streaming service will step in. "If you're interested in a show that's on autopilot, that the world is watching, we'd love to come play," he said, directing his message to potential buyers. Regardless of the outcome, Moore remains optimistic about the future.

"I ain't done, my knees are ready, I've lost 20 pounds, I'm ready to go."

Ad

Meanwhile, CBS has also canceled FBI: Most Wanted after six seasons and FBI: International after four seasons, marking a significant shift in its primetime lineup, according to Deadline.

For now, S.W.A.T. will conclude with its final season in May unless Moore's efforts to revive the series prove successful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback