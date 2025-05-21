"We’re getting THIS duo???"— Fans react as Choi Hyun-wook reported to make his film debut through Im Si-wan's 'Mantis'

South Korean actor Choi Hyun-wook is reported to make his film debut through Netflix movie Mantis, alongside actors Im Si-wan, Park Gyu-young, and more. As per SPOTV News, on May 20, 2025, Choi Hyun-wook will reportedly join the cast of Kill Boksoon's spin-off Mantis.

Despite not having a cinema release, Mantis will reportedly be his first movie appearance. It will have an OTT platform release on Netflix. Choi Hyun-wook's joining the cast lineup of Mantis has sent a wave of excitement among viewers. Additionally, if Choi Hyun-wook confirms his appearance in the yet-to-be-released film, he would be seen alongside Squid Game 2 star Im Si-wan.

Fans rushed to social media to express their enthusiasm about the duo Choi Hyun-wook and Im Si-wan, as they looked forward to their on-screen synergy. However, his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, is yet to confirm whether the Twinking Watermelon star will make his movie debut through the upcoming film Mantis.

"We’re getting THIS duo???", a fan said.

"kill boksoon was TRASH but i'll be watching for siwan and hyunwook," a fan added.

"Omg this duo that's even on a MOVIE a spin off of Kill Boksoon?? MY FAV K-MOVIE?????," a user stated.

Common fans of Choi Hyun-wook and Im Si-wan celebrated the moment as they will reportedly get to see their favorite actors together on-screen.

"Thank you God for so much joy. I have recovered the energy my body was lacking. Life is smiling at me. The air is purer. We must celebrate this event as if it were the World Cup," a netizen mentioned (as translated by Google Translate).

"HYUNWOOK AND SIWAN TOGETHER oh the person im going to become will be insufferable, " another netizen wrote.

"hyunwook and siwan together this is just delicious. bring your boyfriends jihoon and dongwook to the screening too," a user said.

Fans continued to show their support in anticipation of the duo's appearance together in Mantis.

"Park Gyuyoung, Im Siwan and Choi Hyunnwook in the same project, this is gonna be delicious," a user stated.

"SIWAN AND HYUNWOOK IN THE SAME F*CKING DRAMA?! OH ITS GONNA BE AMAZING," a fan said.

"yim siwan and choi hyunwook in the movie together i used to pray for times like these also siwan and kyunggu reunion we are so back," a netizen wrote.

What is Im Si-wan’s Mantis all about? Kill Boksoon spin-off explored as Choi Hyun-wook reported to join

Choi Hyun-wook is reported to join the cast of Mantis, the official spin-off of the Jeon Do-yeon starrer Kill Boksoon, released back in 2023. SPOTV News, in an exclusive report on May 20, stated that the actor will be a part of the film’s cast, but not much information has been revealed about the actor’s role.

Kill Boksoon depicted the life of high-rated killer Gil Bok-soon (Jeon Do-yeon). The story showcased how she struggled navigating fulfilling her duties as a single mother and as a professional assassin.

In September 2024, Netflix confirmed the production of Mantis, which illustrates the action-packed story of a professional assassin, Mantis. Im Si-wan will assume the role of Mantis, who was on vacation and returned to the dying industry of assassination.

Mantis came back to his fellow trainee and rival Jae-yi, played by Park Gyu-young, and Dok-go, a legendary assassin who has already retired. Mantis soon realizes that his friends are all in line to fight to achieve the top position of killers.

Meanwhile, before the release of Mantis, fans can catch up with Kill Boksoon streaming on Netflix.

