What did Ari Lennox say about Martin Lawrence's show? Singer’s remarks spark controversy online

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Jul 30, 2025 10:53 GMT
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Caesar
Ari Lennox at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Caesar's Superdome. (Image via Getty/ Josh Brasted)

American R&B singer and songwriter Ari Lennox recently shared her thoughts about Martin Lawrence’s show, Martin, in a viral audio clip. She specifically addressed how the character of Pamela “Pam” James was treated. The clip was shared on X by Rain Drops Media and on Instagram by Livebitez on July 29, 2025, and it quickly gained a lot of attention.

In the sitcom, Lawrence’s titular character, Martin Payne, had a tumultuous friendship with Pam, played by Tichina Arnold. Pam was also the best friend of Regina “Gina” Waters-Payne, played by Tisha Campbell, who later became Martin’s wife. Payne often insulted Pam's hair, face, and personal style, while she teased his short stature.

According to Ari Lennox, Martin often spoke negatively or made fun of Pam’s appearance, which she feels was "disrespectful" to women of color.

“The only thing that p**sed me off about ‘Martin’ is that how much he would go on about Pam… This is coming from a girl who, like, I love me a good joking a** movie… But that was f**ked up… Like I am not too woke or something, is what I am trying to say,” Ari Lennox said.
The Pho artist shared that she was open to jokes, but there were certain things where she drew the “line,” and it “bothered” her. She added that although the show was “incredible,” she felt “conflicted” about Pam’s portrayal, especially regarding how Martin treated her.

“I’ll always feel a way about that. It’s disrespectful to dark-skinned women; she’s beautiful,” Ari Lennox stated.
Ari Lennox’s recent comments have sparked online controversy. While some agree with her notion, others called her out.

“She bout to ruin a classic show …” a netizen wrote.
“Baby, the show is over 30 yrs old. Pam ain’t care, why do you?” another netizen asked.
“Bro, can she please stfu they both got on each other’s a** like stop tryna make everything a problem nowadays sh*t corny,” a user wrote.
Others continued to weigh in:

“Hate masked as humor leaves scars. Respect is non-negotiable,” another user agreed with the singer.
“She’s not wrong. Brother Osaze from Santa Monica College spoke about this in the 1990s #Martin,” wrote an individual.

Martin ran on Fox for five seasons from August 1992 to May 1997. As of now, neither Martin Lawrence nor the network has responded to Ari Lennox’s latest remarks.

Exploring further Ari Lennox’s comments about the portrayal of Pam on ‘Martin’

Ari Lennox recently commented that all the characters on Martin were “legendary” and the actors did “amazing” jobs.

“I adore them all… And I adore Martin, like I adore him… It just p**sed me off, the joking on Pam. I just didn’t like that…” the ‘Shea Butter Baby’ singer noted.
However, she added that Pam's "greatness" was often undermined by Martin's jokes about her.

“Pam was so f**king beautiful and so fine. And I feel like growing up as a chocolate girl, I don’t even know whether I was able to understand the greatness of Pam, because of the light that I feel like I was being fed…” Lennox shared.
youtube-cover
Notably, Tichina Arnold, who portrayed Pam, addressed the issue during her June 2016 interview with Slate. When asked if Martin’s jokes about Pam had alleged racial undertones, Arnold said that she “never considered” that because “we as a culture go through that.”

“I never was insulted by it because, first of all, it’s my job to be able to bring life to this role and how do I keep a certain… because there were things that were written towards Pam and Martin [Lawrence] would say, ‘Absolutely not. I am not saying that.’”
Tichina added that there were arguments off-camera between Lawrence and the show's creators. However, she and her co-star never had any issues, as their equation was “really organic,” and they had a personal respect for each other.

Martin broadcast 128 episodes for five years in the 1990s. Lawrence not only played the eponymous role but was also one of the executive producers.

About the author
Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.

An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.

Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.

During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs.

Edited by Shreya Das
