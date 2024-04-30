What did Haley Pullos do? Actress surrenders to 90 days in jail for 2023 DUI charge

Actress Haley Pullos was booked into a Los Angeles County jail system as a result of her 2023 DUI (driving under influence) and wrong-way car crash charges. The news was confirmed by the 25-year-old's lawyer, Mark Daniel Melnick, who told PEOPLE she surrendered to three months in a Pasadena City jail after pleading no contest on Monday, April 29, 2024. He told PEOPLE:

"Haley is very grateful to the court for a minimum sentence and for recognizing her remorse and the strides she has made in her sobriety."

On April 29, 2023, the General Hospital actress was involved in a hit-and-run incident followed by a major wrong-way crash on a Los Angeles freeway, prompting authorities to rush both drivers to the hospital.

Per Melnick, in addition to her 90-day stint in prison, she will appear in court on July 29, where she will be sentenced to five years of probation, 200 hours of community service, and pay $8,260 in restitution to Courteney Wilder, the other driver involved in the crash. Pullos will also have her license suspended for a year.

Following the crash, the Pasadena Fire Department had to use "jaws of life" to extract Haley Pullos out of her car

Haley Pullos is best known for playing Molly Lansing-Davis (since 2009) in the medical soap opera General Hospital. She was arrested on April 29, 2023, after the Pasadena Fire Department (PFD) responded to a head-on traffic collision. On-scene authorities found the actress unable to get out of her vehicle, prompting PFD to use "jaws of life" to "extract" her.

According to How Stuff Works, jaws of life are hydraulic tools used by emergency personnel to pry open a vehicle and extract victims involved in accidents. These include cutters, spreaders, and rams. In an official Facebook post, PFD explained that the occupants of both vehicles were transported to the hospital.

Courteney Wilder was hospitalized with major injuries, and she later filed a lawsuit seeking damages. Haley Pullos' legal team filed to dismiss the case, denying responsibility for Wilder’s claims of "sustaining" any damages and blaming Wilder for alleged "negligence," adding that Wilder paid for her (Haley's) legal fees.

Pullos, who entered a rehabilitation treatment facility following the incident, told Soap Opera Digest in May 2023:

"Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident, and I'm doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!"

Haley Pullos was initially charged with one felony count of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury, one felony count of driving with a 0.08% blood alcohol content causing injury, and one count of misdemeanor hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage.

At the time, the L.A. County District Attorney told PEOPLE that "drunk driving remains a grave concern in our communities, claiming thousands of innocent lives each year," adding that "charging Haley Pullos with a felony DUI causing injury underscores the severity of this alleged offense."

According to the Daily Mail, which first reported the news, Haley Pullos initially pleaded not guilty to all charges. However, she later reached a plea deal with the DA's office, ultimately pleading no contest to one count of DUI in exchange for the other two charges being dropped.

Haley or her legal team have not released any further statements at this time.