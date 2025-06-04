What happened to Sam Gardiner? ‘Race Across the World’ star dead at 24 

Sam Gardiner, a former contestant on the BBC reality series Race Across the World, has passed away at the age of 24 following a car accident near Manchester, England.

On May 26, 2025, Gardiner’s white Volkswagen was reported to have driven off the highway near Stockport and Gatley and to have flipped over. He received serious injuries during the accident and was taken to a hospital nearby, but he passed away just three days after that. While the incident occurred, he was in Manchester attending a family celebration.

According to a statement published on Greater Manchester Police's website on May 27, 2025:

"Emergency services attended the scene and the driver, 24-year-old man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious and life-threatening condition."

GMP also mentioned that Sam's parents, Jo and Andrew, shared a tribute which read:

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Sam in a terrible accident. Sam left us far too soon, and whilst words will never fully capture the light, joy and energy he brought into our lives, we hold on to the memories that made him so special."

The tribute continued:

"Sam was adored by his family. As a son, brother and nephew, he was loyal, funny and fiercely protective."

Emon Choudhury, the winner of Race Across the World season 2, paid tribute to Sam Gardiner on his Instagram. In his post, he described Sam as "sunshine in human form" and praised his kindness and the positive difference he made for those he knew.

Sam Gardiner dies following a Manchester car crash

In 2020, Sam Gardiner participated in the second season of Race Across the World. At just 19, he joined the competition alongside his mother, Jo Gardiner.

They traveled from Mexico City to Ushuaia, Argentina, covering somewhere around 25,000 kilometers in 54 days. Both physical and emotional difficulties marked their adventure. Moving through many regions and meeting different people, strengthening their mother-son bond along the way.

Although he did not finish the race, Sam said it changed his life for the better and improved his coping with ADHD, per BBC. As seen in the X post, Sam was remembered by the show's producers and fellow participants for being warm and adventurous.

Upon hearing of his unfortunate death, family, friends, and fans flooded the internet with remembrances of him as a lively and caring person.

