The finale of MobLand reveals the fates of Richie Stevenson and O’Hara Delaney

MobLand is a British crime drama series that aired on Paramount+ between March 30, 2025, and June 1, 2025. Ronan Bennett created the 10-part series and co-wrote it alongside Jez Butterworth. Guy Ritchie, Daniel Syrkin, Anthony Byrne, and Lawrence Gough are the show's directors. It is produced by Peter Heslop and executive produced by Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Ron Burkle, and David Hutkin etc.

The gritty drama series centers on the escalating war between two of London's most notorious crime families - the Harrigans and Stevensons. The rivalry between the mob leaders, Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell) and Conrad Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan), reaches a breaking point in the series finale.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Two mob families clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives."

What happened to Richie and O'Hara in the MobLand finale?

Since the start of MobLand, the Harrigans were aware of a mole among them who was ratting them out to Richie Stevenson. Conrad killed his close friend, Archie Hammond, on the suspicion that he was the mole in question. But episode 9, Beggars Banquet, confirmed the mole's identity as the Harrigan family's lawyer, O’Hara Delaney (Lisa Dwan).

After Conrad and Maeve Harrigan were arrested on suspicion of murder in the penultimate episode, Kevin and Harry took charge of the criminal empire. Anticipating an attack from Richie at their weakest moment, Kevin and Harry decided to end Richie once and for all. By this point, Harry knew about O'Hara's betrayal through Richie's fixer, Freddie.

However, instead of killing her and ending the matter, Harry used O'Hara as a pawn to set a trap for Richie.

He asked O'Hara to fix a meeting with Richie at her office. She informed Richie about the location of the safehouse where members of the Harrigan clan - Bella, Seraphina, and Eddie - and the Da Souza clan - Gina and Jan - were hiding. Richie took the bait and sent his henchmen to the safehouse to get rid of them. The rest of his henchmen headed to O'Hara's office to take care of Harry.

However, Richie was unaware that Harry was fully prepared to attack his men at both locations. When his goons showed up at the office, they got blown up by the bomb Paul had placed there beforehand. Similarly, Kiko and Zosia evacuated the safehouse before Richie's henchmen arrived. A bomb explosion killed most of them, and the survivors were gunned down by Zosia and Kiko, the latter of whom loses his life in the conflict.

Kevin and Harry then barged into the Sinful Monkey to take out Richie, who was left unguarded. Richie used O'Hara as a human shield, but Harry shot her without giving it a second thought. Kevin shot Richie multiple times, telling him, "The Harrigans say hello" as he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, O'Hara was left bleeding in the corner but was still alive. Harry loomed large over her as she stared at him in disbelief and shot her dead.

Jez Butterworth reflects on Richie's death in MobLand

On June 1, 2025, the show's writer and executive producer, Jez Butterworth, talked about his decision to kill Richie Stevenson with the New York Post.

"(Ritchie) was not a monster. He had a monster in him.... It was a sad day when I felt that Richie’s time had run out. But I also wanted to squeeze all of the juice out of that particular storyline, and leave us in a position where we could vault from it and move on," he said.

Furthermore, MobLand season 2 has not been confirmed as of this writing. The series drew in a record-breaking 2.2 million viewers during its launch on March 30, 2025. It has been a success among fans and critics alike, scoring a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 41 critics' reviews.

Butterworth assured fans that he would love to return to these characters as long as there is an interest from audiences.

"I’d like this to run for as long as it fascinates and delights and stimulates an audience. If it’s doing that, then long may it continue," he said.

Viewers can stream all episodes of MobLand exclusively on Paramount+.

