What is the ‘I Think We All Sing’ meme? Victoria Justice shares how it led to her receiving death threats online

Actress Victoria Justice recently talked candidly about her Nickelodeon series Victorious during her May 13 appearance on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals. In addition to videos of Justice discussing her aspirations and connections with her co-stars in Victorious, host Josh Scherer showed her a TikTok that said,

“In another universe, we didn’t fail her and she became the pop star she desired to be.”

Justice remarked,

"I love my life.. I really am living the life of my dreams.."

She did, however, state that she still hopes to release her "dream album" with her "dream collaborators" in the future.

She further talked about how the ‘I Think We All Sing’ meme ended up with her getting death threats. She said:

“I got so much hate. I got death threats.”

She felt particularly sorry for her mother, who was "freaking out" after seeing the online response. She stated,

"It truly became a thing and took on a life of its own."

Here, Victoria referred to an edited video of Ariana Grande and herself discussing their experiences working on the Nickelodeon series. In the clip, Grande was being praised for "singing all the time". Justice then cut in after a few seconds, saying, "I think we all sing."

In the original video, Victorious cast member Elizabeth Gillies says about Grande, "One thing you don’t know about Ariana Grande is that she literally sings everything." Another Victorious cast member, Daniella Monet, addresses Gillies and says, “That‘s so true, Liz, you sing a lot too." Justince then chimes in and says, “I think we all sing.”

As per People Magazine, this seemingly innocuous interaction between four cast members somehow turned against Justice when many believed that she was subtly shading her costars, particularly Grande.

Victoria Justice opened up about the meme that led to her receiving death threats

During the interview, Victoria Justice added that it was "very nice" to see people treating her kindly online.

"There was a time for so long on the internet where I felt like people hated me," she recalled.

She then mentioned the "I Think We All Sing" meme when Scherer questioned her about the same. According to Victoria Justice, the issues started when the video of her from her teenage years went viral.

The video of Justice's adolescent interview with her Victorious co-stars Ariana Grande, Liz Gillies, and Daniella Monet reappeared in 2017 and went viral.

Somehow, the video inspired a meme that showed Grande and Justice standing side by side, paired with Justice saying, "I think we can all sing". This meme was used and edited to show a jealous person who was trying to upstage someone or discredit someone's achievements or praise.

As per Know Your Meme, Grande's single, "Side to Side," is referenced in one of the first widely shared meme versions.

Meanwhile, while appearing on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals, Victoria Justice expressed her displeasure with the "narrative" that surrounded the meme and her inability to comprehend why the video became viral so many years after it was shot, when she was only 16 or 17.

Victoria Justice said,

"I think the media outlet that put it out, put this whole spin on it… It must have been a really slow news day for them because I swear to God, I... suddenly got all this hate and I'm like, What did I do!?"

Victoria Justice recently played Dylan Pryor in Suits LA, and her crime-comedy film California King was released on April 25, 2025. Her upcoming projects include the horror-thriller film Send A Scare, which is currently in post-production.

