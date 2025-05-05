What role did Jason Isaacs play in The White Lotus? Actor dismisses rumors of feud with co-star Walton Goggins

Jason Isaacs addressed rumors of a feud with his White Lotus co-star Walton Goggins through a playful Instagram post shared on May 2, 2025. The post contained images of Isaacs kissing Goggins' forehead, and the caption read:

"Guess who was on my plane? Hey, all you genius online sleuths - see any beef?!!

The playful post was intended to counter rumors about conflicts between cast members on set during the third season's production in Thailand. In The White Lotus season 3, Jason Isaacs plays the role of Timothy Ratliff, a wealthy Southern American financier vacationing with his family in Thailand.

Since the shoot concluded, the rumors based on social media acts and controversial media interactions started to spread more widely. Fans started speculating when both actors, Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, stopped following each other on Instagram after filming concluded.

In an interview with The London Times published on May 1, 2025, actor Walton Goggins faced repeated questioning about his supposed feud with The White Lotus co-star Aimee Lou Wood. This led the actor to cut short the interview, saying:

“I’m not gonna have that conversation."

During the interview, publicists from his team also interrupted the questions regarding the matter. "We're not going there, thank you," the publicist said, and added, "Next question," as reported by the outlet.

Jason Isaacs breaks silence on The White Lotus drama

Walton Goggins plays Rick Hatchett in The White Lotus season 3 as an American traveler who joins the White Lotus resort in Thailand alongside his British girlfriend, Chelsea. Rick's narrative is marked by his moments with other hotel guests, notably Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs), a financier entangled in legal troubles back in the United States.

The rumors about The White Lotus' cast conflicts intensified when Jason Isaacs made references to set tensions. During an interview with Vulture published on March 30, 2025, Isaacs stated:

"Some people got very close. There were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost. All the things you would imagine with a group of people unanchored from their home lives on the other side of the world, in the intense pressure cooker of the working environment with eye-melting heat and insects and late nights.

He added:

"They say in the show, 'What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,' but there's an offscreen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama."

In SiriusXM's The Happy Hour show on April 9, 2025, Isaacs shared how the production crew experienced "a little pressure cooker" environment during filming.

“Like anywhere you go for the summer, there’s friendships, there’s romances, there’s arguments, there’s cliques that form and break and reform and stuff like that. I’m careful. I’m not stupid. I look at the Internet. I only read every single word written about ‘The White Lotus’ and about everybody in it,” said Issacs.

While he avoided naming anyone, the phrasing led many to believe he was hinting at Goggins' name in the conversation.

Public assumptions about the ongoing tension between Jason Isaacs and Walton Goggins lack substantial proof, as both denied any real conflict. While Social media captures and awkward interviews led to false rumors, both actors confirmed through their Instagram posts that they have friendly relations.

