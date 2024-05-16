What time will Bridgerton season 3 be on Netflix? Release timing for all countries

The release time for Bridgerton season 3 is set for 3:00 am ET, which is edging closer and closer, which means that fans can catch new episodes of the show when they drop on May 16, 2024. This adaptation of Julia Queen's bestselling romance series has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews and a cult following. As such, the new season is also set to open to a massively positive response.

As such, this upcoming season is set to be based on the fourth book of Queen's series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The trailer for the same was recently dropped on April 11, 2024.

When will Bridgerton season 3 be on Netflix?

The streaming service has confirmed that Bridgerton season 3 will drop on May 16, 2024, and air in two parts. The first part has four episodes and will drop altogether. They will be followed by the second part, which also consists of four parts and will air on June 23, 2024.

The release timing for all countries is as follows:

Timezone Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date Bridgerton Season 3 Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Thursday, May 16, 2024 3:00 am Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, May 16, 2024 12:00 am Central Time (CT) Thursday, May 16, 2024 2:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Thursday, May 16, 2024 7:00 am Central European Time (CET) Thursday, May 16, 2024 9:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) Thursday, May 16, 2024 12:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) Thursday, May 16, 2024 3:00 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) Thursday, May 16, 2024 4:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Thursday, May 16, 2024 5:00 pm

The episodes that shall drop in the first segment are titled Out of the Shadows, How Bright the Moon, Forces of Nature, and Old Friends. Consequently, part 2 of season 2 will have four episodes titled Tick Tock, Romancing Master Bridgerton, Joining of Hands, and Into the Light.

What is Bridgerton season 3 about?

The show will likely delve into the budding romance of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, with Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton reprising their roles from earlier. The characters are all set to assist Penelope in finding a husband. Of course, fans of the book and the will-they-won't-they relationship know that this will not happen. Colin and Penelope are meant to be, but Colin must figure out his feelings for Penelope first.

The trailer for Bridgerton season 3 teased the couple's romance and hinted that Colin is trying to sort through his feelings. That must have prompted Luke Newton's character to ask Lady Bridgerton (who is portrayed by Ruth Gemmell) what the foundation of love is. Lady Bridgerton wisely is seen to reply in the trailer that one must follow one's heart to find love.

However, their budding romance is likely to soon flourish as Penelope's search for her husband becomes more and more of an arduous task. Henceforth, she asks:

"I would not be angry if you found me a lost cause."

Colin does not agree with her and requests that she not say such things. The fact that she is Penelope Featherington makes her more than a worthy cause in Colin's eyes. In this regard, it is evident that Colin already finds Penelope to be a worthy partner.

The cast of Bridgerton

Some of the previous show's cast will likely reprise their roles for Bridgerton season 3. As such, a list of the cast and their characters are as follows:

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Golda Roshuevel as Queen Charlotte

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Additionally, newer faces will also join the fray, including Daniel Francis, James Phoon, and Sam Philips. Daniel Francis, well-known for his performance in Stay Close, is set to portray Marcus Anderson, a charismatic new character who joins the show. James will be seen in the role of Harry Dankworth. Consequently, Sam Philips will be playing the role of Lord Debling.