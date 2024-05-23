Which Pitbull song was used in Bridgerton? Rapper reacts to orchestral version in Episode 4 carriage scene

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Pitbull reacted to his song being featured in the infamous carriage scene of Bridgerton season 3, which hit Netflix last week. In episode four of the show, a cover of Pitbull's Give Me Everything featuring Ne-Yo and Afrojack plays during an intimate scene between Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) inside a carriage.

The American rapper and singer took to Instagram to post a snippet of the scene with the song and expressed his gratitude to Netflix and Bridgerton for the opportunity. The caption read:

"This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless. Thank you @bridgertonnetflix and @netflix for the opportunity, Dale!"

What the music director for Bridgerton said about choosing the Pitbull song for the carriage scene

Bridgerton’s expert music director, Justin Kamps, discussed the selection of Give Me Everything for this pivotal scene in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, explaining:

"I think everyone was a little bit shocked that they were so in love with this Pitbull song cover for this sequence, of all things."

Kamps further explained that the song's incredible build was exactly what the scene needed:

"But the song is amazing, and it has this great build to it, and that’s what the scene really needed. It needed this anticipation and then an explosion into the main chorus of the song as we see what’s happening on-screen."

Even cast members Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton delved into the details of the carriage scene in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, crediting the show's writers and devoted fans for their success.

"I think the fans being along for the ride the whole time really makes it special, like a shared experience. The experience that [Nicole and I] shared together, but also they’ve experienced it," Newton said.

Coughlan mentioned:

"I always say that scene for me has everything that makes Bridgerton magic. Because it has the romance, suspense, drama, the miscommunication and then the s*xiness, and then the beautiful moments of humor."

The coverage of Give Me Everything in Bridgerton is not an isolated instance, but one of a series of examples that television show uses in employing modern pop culture in the context of Regency period. This creative choice has not only engaged the audiences, but also provided familiar listeners with new pieces they may not have normally been exposed to.

Pitbull’s response to this demonstrates the positive impacts of music especially in breaking barriers between different generations as well as entertainment that defines a new view.

Since its release, the scene has sparked significant conversation among fans and critics alike, many of whom praised the seamless integration of Pitbull’s song into the show’s dramatic narrative. The decision to use Give Me Everything specifically for such an intimate and pivotal moment in the storyline has been lauded as both bold and fitting.

Netflix's Bridgerton has incorporated instrumental covers of hit pop songs since its first season. Part 1 of season three continues this trend, featuring tracks from artists like BTS, Nick Jonas, Sia, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift.