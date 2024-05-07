Who did Chance Perdomo play in ‘Gen V’? Producers say they won’t recast late actor’s character on the show

The creators of the Amazon Prime show, Gen V, said on Sunday, May 5, that Chance Perdomo's character in the show will not be replaced for the second season. The producers also announced that they will not recast the part in honour of Perdomo, who died in a motorcycle accident in March at the age of 27.

They tweeted:

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory”.

The post further read:

“We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

In Gen V, the spinoff series of The Boys, Perdomo portrayed the character of Andre Anderson, a superhuman who possesses the ability to manipulate magnetic fields. In the show, Anderson is a student of the Godolkin University.

Chance Perdomo played the character of Andre Anderson in Amazon Prime’s Gen V

Chance Perdomo is not getting replaced in Gen V (Image via Amazon Prime / Instagram / @chance_perdomo)

At the age of 27, actor Chance Perdomo died on March 30. In a statement to Variety on the same day, Perdomo's representative announced news.

Perdomo portrayed the lead role in the TV shows Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V. He portrayed the character of Andre Anderson in the Gen V, which is a spin-off of The Boys.

Anderson is a superhuman, who is a junior at the Godolkin University. Andre's parents agreed to inject him with a special formula shortly after he was born. It gave him superhuman strength and skills.

Andre can manipulate magnetism and magnetic fields with his hands. Furthermore, he can also control and alter metal, but he usually needs to use hand gestures.

Moreover, he's stronger than humans due to his superhuman strength and is more resilient than other Super Heroes thanks to his superhuman durability. He's therefore Godolkin University's one of the toughest students. Lastly, he can hear better than humans due to his superhuman hearing.

However, he also has certain weaknesses. If he uses his abilities too much, he could end up with brain damage. Moreover, he's sensitive to high frequencies because of his extraordinary hearing.

He can experience excruciating pain and be momentarily rendered paralized when a high frequency is played.

Following the actor's death in March, the producers of Prime Video's Gen V revealed on Sunday, May 5, that they will not be recasting Chance Perdomo's character.

They also assured fans that they are looking for a way to appropriately pay tribute to the late actor.

The show's producers also informed the viewers through an X post that they would not be recasting the character, as, in their opinion, no one can take his place.

The producers concluded:

“We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

Meanwhile, although a release date for Gen V season 2 has not yet been confirmed by Amazon Prime Video, it's expected to premiere no sooner than 2025. It's also anticipated that the next season will have eight episodes.

However, the story for Gen V season 2 has not yet been revealed. The season will presumably focus on the main protagonists' attempts to release themselves from the state of imprisonment.

