Who is Columbus Short married to? Net worth, children and more explored in wake of recent domestic abuse scandal

Choreographer and actor Columbus Short, who is currently married to Aida Abramyan, filed a temporary restraining order against his wife this week, as reported by TMZ.

The actor requested the Judge to order Aida to maintain a 100-yard distance from him, their kids, and two dogs. Columbus further demanded that Aida move out of their shared house, but she would still have to pay rent. The judge granted his temporary restraining order against Aida on Friday.

The 42-year-old accused Aida of physically mistreating a 10-week-old dog he brought home in June. Columbus claimed that when he tried to resist his wife's violence towards the puppy, Aida landed several strikes on his face, leading to a bloody eye injury.

According to the actor, a neighbor informed the police after hearing Aida's alarmingly loud scream, which made them think "she was being murdered". Upon arriving, law enforcement officials arrested Aida Abramyan after they noticed Columbus was bruised.

Columbus Short said his wife didn’t like the puppy from the start. After the dog peed in the house, Aida kicked it. When Columbus tried to stop her, she threw a glass trophy at him.

The True to the Game actor further alleged that Aida has been both verbally and physically abusive towards him, even in front of their children. Columbus accused Aida of using knives to threaten him in the past and called her "emotionally unstable".

According to Aida Abramyan's LinkedIn acc, she is an entertainment publicist. She pursued a degree in English Literature at UCLA and graduated in 2008 with a Bachelor of Arts. Aida had worked as an account executive and a publicist for several firms.

She was also an assistant desk assignment editor and a field producer at ABC News for a few months. Aida is the founder and President of the PR firm, Luxe Creative Agency.

Columbus Short's net worth and family explored

Columbus Short, who played Harrison Wright on the ABC thriller series Scandal, has a net worth of $400 thousand, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was previously married to Brandi Short from 2001 to 2003. They have a son.

The actor later married the dancer Tuere Tanee McCall in 2005 and welcomed their daughter, Ayala. After 8 years of marriage, Columbus and Tanee had a messy divorce in 2014, with domestic violence allegations, an arrest, and a restraining order.

In April 2014, Tanee had accused Columbus of threatening her with both murder and suicide in an intoxicated state. She also sought sole legal and physical custody of their daughter.

Columbus Short got engaged to Aida Abramyan in August 2016 and exchanged vows in December of that year. They welcomed their firstborn, Denzel, in 2017 and their younger child, Liam, in 2020.

However, this is not the first time Columbus and Aida have engaged in a fight. In February 2022, the actor was arrested on charges of child endangerment and domestic violence. Both Aida and Columbus accused each other of inflicting physical injury on one another following a verbal altercation.

However, police did not find any evidence to back Columbus Short's claim. Instead, they found a "minor injury" on Aida's face. The actor was later released on a $50,000 bail.

