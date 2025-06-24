Who was Mikayla Raines married to? Personal life explored as husband shares heartbreaking update about SaveAFox founder 

SaveAFox Rescue founder Mikayla Raines, 29, who was married to Ethan Raines, died by suicide recently. As Ethan shared the news on SaveAFox's official social media platforms on June 23, he broke down in tears. The exact date of the tragedy was not disclosed, but Ethan said his wife passed away "a couple of days ago".

Disclaimer: This article mentions mental health battles and suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

Ethan Raines honored Mikayla as a "wonderful wife and a caring mother". They have a daughter, Freya. With his voice choked up due to tears, Ethan said,

"Despite her pouring out all of her love for the animals, she still found some love to give to me. I have never shared a bond with anyone the way I have with her. We spent nearly every moment of every day together, and now, half of me is missing."

Ethan said Mikayla was a "best friend" to Freya, and she taught her how to bond with the animals with respect and care at their rescue organization. Recalling Mikayla's precious moments shared with their daughter, Ethan said they went on pony rides together and took care of Freya's "little cockroaches". Their daughter would seek out her mother the first thing in the morning.

Ethan Raines did not share details about her death. However, while sharing his tribute, he revealed he had performed CPR on Mikayla for 15 minutes while he waited for the first responders. Despite paramedics' attempts to "revive her lifeless body", Mikayla Raines passed away.

Mikayla Raines' husband addresses her struggle with autism, mental health, and more

Ethan Raines read from a few pages as he shared his tribute to Mikayla Raines. He described his late wife as "the most bright and shining example" of a determined mind once it wants to accomplish something. Ethan continued,

"As many of you know, she was on the autism spectrum, and while that made her life very difficult, it allowed her to hyperfocus on one thing, and that one thing was obviously animals."

The late YouTuber's husband spoke about her passion for helping animals that she developed from a young age. Ethan said Mikayla did not dedicate her life to the well-being of animals for fame or money, but did it all selflessly. Mikayla would often sacrifice her sleep, hunger, and personal care when an animal needed saving.

Ethan said Mikayla not only saved foxes, but also squirrels, birds, reptiles, turtles, and other animals. Alongside rescuing these animals, Mikayla also devoted her time and effort to building a "lasting connection" with them.

However, the late YouTuber struggled with mental health and autism, per her husband. Ethan shared that Mikayla had borderline personality disorder and depression and had tried "mood stabilizers", medications, and several kinds of therapy.

Mikayla Raines's attempt at treating her issues was futile, as Ethan shared that simple tasks were difficult for his late wife, and one would not be able to figure out her internal struggles from the outside.

Despite her issues, Mikayla Raines was candid with her followers to raise awareness about her struggles and help those who experience the same feel heard and seen. Mikayla especially spoke about autism and how it affects one's daily life. Her being on the spectrum also made her overtly sensitive, especially to negative remarks, which she took to heart.

The late SaveAFox founder's husband claimed a group of people had been trying to tarnish Mikayla's name for a few years. Ethan said,

"They consistently spread ridiculous claims and rumors, and being the sensitive human that she was, Mikayla took it all to heart, and it hurt her. It hurt her a lot."

Mikayla Raines tried to "push through" amidst all the negativity and continued her work. However, Ethan said recently that some people Mikayla considered her close friends, subjected her to name-calling and rude words. He added,

"I think all of this stems from jealousy and envy, but she felt as if the entire world turned against her."

Ethan shared that Mikayla always had a hard time battling her borderline personality disorder, which caused "emotional instability", leading her to act on impulses. He said,

"But this time it went too far, she couldn't bear what she was feeling any longer. And she ended her life."

Ethan said he would do his best to carry on Mikayla Raines’ SaveAFox Rescue mission and save as many lives as he could. He also assured followers that he would keep posting content, as it’s a key part of their funding.

