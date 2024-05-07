Why did Noelia Voigt resign? Miss USA 2023 issues statement as she relinquishes her crown

On Monday, May 6, Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt took to Instagram to share that she was relinquishing her crown and title to prioritize her mental health. She posted a lengthy text message on the platform that read,

“My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe. Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023.”

For those unaware, Noelia Voigt became Miss USA 2023 in September of last year. She later represented her nation at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in November of that year in El Salvador, where she was among the top 20.

Noelia Voigt's best experience of being Miss USA 2023 was working with Smile Train

On Monday, Noelia Voigt stepped away from her Miss USA 2023 crown and title for the sake of her mental well-being. She made the announcement via an Instagram post, which she captioned,

“I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth. A million thank you’s to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter. I hope you’ll stick around to see what’s next.”

In a lengthy text image, she elaborated on her decision and wrote how she strongly valued “the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health,” which is why she was giving up on the coveted title. The 24-year-old also explained that it was time to experience other things in life, learn more about herself, and focus on her self-growth.

The Florida native added how she was proud to represent Utah at a national level and later the USA at an international stage, and her journey so far has been “incredibly meaningful.”

Noelia Voigt then shared her gratitude for the “love and support” of her fans, family members, friends, coaches, and former state and local directors for the pageants she attended, alongside her “darling beloved Miss Teen USA [2023], UmaSofia [Srivastava].”

“Lifelong friendships and connections that I had the opportunity to make along the way while attending different events, and competing at state pageants, Miss USA, and Miss Universe are invaluable things I will be forever grateful for,” she continued.

Voigt, who was the first Venezuelan-American woman to win the Miss USA title, wrote that her favorite part of being the winner was getting the opportunity to work with the nonprofit Smile Train and advocating for causes including anti-bullying, anti-violence, and immigration rights, among others.

She also shared that raising awareness and reforming about her own ethnicity and that of other minority communities also impacted her deeply.

"Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on. Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all led me to where I am today, and I hope that over the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be,” she mentioned.

Noelia further continued by writing,

"Eternal gratitude fills my heart when I think about the platform I was given to make a difference, the feeling of achieving a lifelong dream, and connecting with people all over the world, just as I said I would do on the Miss USA stage.”

Noelia Voigt concluded by stating how deep down she knew that “a new chapter” awaited her, and she urged her followers to remain steadfast, focus on their mental health, use their voices to stand up for themselves and others, and never fear the future, even if it seems “uncertain.”

In her final sentence, the University of Alabama alum expressed her wish to hug everyone who supported her in her journey and wished “peace and love” upon one and all.

In the wake of her announcement, the official account of Miss USA on Facebook thanked Noelia Voigt for her “service” and wished her the “best in this next chapter. The post also further read,

“We respect and support Noelia’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. We are currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor, and we will soon announce the crowning of the new Miss USA.”

Besides winning the Miss USA 2023 title, and later reaching the top 20 at the Miss Universe 2023 platform, Noelia Voigt also won Miss Alabama Collegiate in 2020. Later, for two consecutive years, she was crowned as the first runner-up at the Miss Alabama USA in 2022 and 2023.

A licensed esthetician by profession, Noelia Voigt has a degree in interior design from the prestigious National Design Academy UK. Her lifelong dream has been to set up a design firm and host a TV show to help underprivileged families with home makeovers. She has also been the author of the children’s book Maddie the BRAVE, where she preached anti-bullying.

