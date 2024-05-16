"You need to get out of this situation"— Kel Mitchell opens up on distressing marriage with his ex-wife 

Actor, comedian, singer, and TV host Kel Mitchell recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast and opened up about his life, career, and distressing marriage with former wife Tyisha Hampton.

On the May 15 episode of the Shannon Sharpe show, Kel Mitchell accused Hampton of infidelity and claimed that she got pregnant multiple times during their marriage by other men.

He even recalled an incident where he reportedly found his ex-wife with a “friend who used to come over” at a hotel, and how cops were allegedly involved in the situation.

“I’m going back up there, cops came, everybody came up at that point. I remember this cop told me, he said, ‘I [have] seen this, this type of woman. This situation, you need to get out of this situation,’” he mentioned.

The Good Burger star revealed that despite the alleged infidelity, he stuck around for a while, until their divorce.

Exploring Kel Mitchell’s difficult marriage to first wife Tyisha Hampton

Kel Mitchell tied the knot with his first wife Tyisha Hampton in 1999 and got divorced in 2005. They share two children, a son named Lyric and a daughter named Allure.

During a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Kel Mitchell got candid about his difficult marriage to Hampton and told the host Shannon Sharpe how Hampton allegedly got pregnant with other men’s kids, while still being married to him.

“We had the abortion, but then we had a baby, and she ended up telling me that the baby that was aborted wasn’t mine,” the Nickelodeon alum revealed.

When Sharpe asked, “So, the marriage was never the same after that?” Kel Mitchell responded that it “started at the beginning,” when he had just seen a rise in fame. He explained that this happened right when he was on television and thus didn’t get the “time to really process” it.

The All That star went on to share that Tyisha “almost died” at the hospital while giving birth to their firstborn in 1999. She then reportedly became pregnant soon after, but the baby wasn’t his.

“Yeah, I stuck around. Here’s the thing. These were things that were being revealed,” he added.

Kel Mitchell further explained how he knew he wasn’t the father of the unborn child as they were not having conjugal relations at that point, and “because I knew what was going on.”

He claimed that Hampton “stopped coming home” at this point and then narrated how he allegedly once discovered her at a hotel with another man, all while working a lot. Mitchell explained that one day he returned from work and didn’t find her home, so he decided to look for her.

“I got in the whip, went driving around, saw her whip. I saw it at the hotel. I go to the lobby, turns out [the] dude just come walking down the lobby about to go to the car. My car that she was driving. I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, what’s up? Take me upstairs,” he revealed.

Kel Mitchell continued by saying how when he arrived at the hotel room, his ex-wife was “surprised,” and began “explaining” herself. But he was humiliated and “walked out,” of the situation, as he had no intention of fighting.

He added how a cop who came over during the incident allegedly asked him to “get out of the situation.” However, he stayed and tried to make things work, for the sake of their two kids.

Later, Tyisha reportedly got pregnant again by another man and even had a miscarriage. Back then, the other guy allegedly called him and stated how he and Hampton wished to be together.

This was in 2004 and Mitchell recalled being “fed up” at this point. The following year, he filed for divorce, as he wanted to hit the “reset button” on his life.

Over the years, Tyisha Hampton has also made several accusations against her ex-husband, including claiming that she went to jail on his behalf due to one of his IRS debts.

Meanwhile, their daughter Allure also accused Kel Mitchell of being an absentee father and owing them millions of dollars in child and spousal support.

Mitchell never really directly addressed his daughter’s claims. However, he explained earlier that Tyisha Hampton has been trying to damage his reputation and would do anything “to get a hold of my assets, despite having no grounds to do so,” while also portraying him as a “deadbeat father.”

Kel Mitchell got married for the second time to rapper Asia Lee in February 2012. The couple has two kids, a son named Honor, and a daughter named Wisdom. Over the years, Asia has stood by her husband amid the Tyisha Hampton drama.