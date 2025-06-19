Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6 ending explained: What happened to Victoria?

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 heats up further as secrets, trauma, and concealed truths get exposed within the confines of Masha's new wellness resort in the Alps. In episode 6, The Other Side, the drama hits a critical point with only two episodes remaining until the season finale.

Ad

What started out as a purportedly life-changing retreat spirals into an emotionally intense experiment whose perils might result in dangerous outcomes for its subjects.

Episode 6 of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 not only deepens the intrigue around Masha's approach but also features major character surprises, most notably surrounding Victoria, played by Christine Baranski.

While the retreat takes its guests to the limits of their emotional and psychological endurance using hallucinogenic therapy, episode 6 produces key revelations while paving the way for an unpredictable concluding stretch.

Ad

Trending

In Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6, Victoria collapses due to a seizure, revealing she has ALS and had been secretly battling the disease with Matteo as her caregiver.

What did Masha do in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6?

Ad

In Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, Masha, again played by Nicole Kidman, reprises her role as mysterious leader of Tranquillum House, this time in a European setting with a fresh cast of troubled clients.

Throughout episode 6, Masha's experimental method of mental restoration includes intense psychedelic sessions aimed at opening previously locked memories and rewiring responses to trauma. But this unregulated therapy increasingly threatens to cross the boundaries between breakthrough and breakdown.

One of the key developments in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is Masha's manipulation of guest David. Previous episodes hinted at a dark past between them, and episode 6 reveals that Masha's deceased daughter's father is indeed David.

Ad

Despite Helena's (Lena Olin) urging to forgive, Masha remains guarded and still blames David for the events surrounding Tatiana's death. Even amidst her emotional distraught, Masha recognizes a business proposition in David, to gain his investment to bail out her ailing retreat.

All the while, Peter, David's son, is growing more and more agitated under the influence of the treatment. Believing that Masha is manipulating David, Peter disrupts a group session, demanding that everyone exit. Masha amicably rationalizes that Peter's outburst is a part of their second stage of therapy: facing trauma to change its effect.

Ad

She proceeds with Matteo and Imogen's treatment, raising the emotional stakes of the scene.

What happened to Victoria in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6?

Ad

Victoria, played by Christine Baranski, has been a poised and clever presence throughout a good chunk of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. But episode 6 discovers the cracks in her facade. Following a psychedelic session, Victoria falls over.

While medical assistance is flown in on a helicopter, Matteo is finally honest: Victoria has ALS, a degenerative neurological disease she has kept a secret, even from her daughter, Imogen.

This dramatic turn of events shifts the emotional focus of the show. It is revealed that Matteo is not only Victoria's romantic interest, but also her full-time caregiver.

Ad

Victoria's resistance to revealing her illness and her willingness to participate in the hallucinogenic sessions despite the dangers prove how multifaceted a character she is.

Imogen, who is left stunned at learning about the condition of her mother in such a dramatic way, now needs to come to terms with feelings of betrayal and fear.

Is Matteo's history revealed in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6?

Ad

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 has continued to knot together intricate character narratives, and Matteo stands as one of its most moving arcs.

Throughout his therapy session, Matteo is taken back to flashbacks of a drone strike that murdered his parents, who were both schoolteachers, while they were in a conflict zone. His trauma re-emerges in the form of hearing planes passing overhead, a persistent audio trigger throughout the season.

The episode then connects Matteo's history to Imogen's clan. The drones used to carry out the attack were created by Imogen's father, further complicating the story with layers of guilt, loss, and historical trauma.

Ad

In a moment of understanding, Matteo explains to Masha that he does not wish to remember his anguish.

"My pain is mine," he asserts, refusing to eradicate grief with medication. Masha, clearly taken aback, respects his choice and stops his therapy, one of the only times her professional demeanor gives way to real compassion.

In a last-minute twist in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6, it is discovered that Helena, who has been giving Masha advice and emotional support throughout the series, is not an actual person.

Ad

She is a product of Masha's imagination, a manifestation of her inner turmoil, uncertainty, and undissolved guilt about Tatiana's demise. This discovery puts a different interpretation to earlier scenes, hinting that Masha's mental equilibrium may be much more tenuous than was initially believed.

Helena, who had been encouraging Masha to take control and close down the experiment, eventually embodies Masha's repressed conscience. With her hallucinations becoming more real and guests such as Victoria experiencing medical crises, Masha's hold on control is diminishing.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More